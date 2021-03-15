Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is ‘steep’ for Hawks forward

Collins will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM

Related Links

The Celtics have reportedly expressed interest in Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In his Inside Pass column, Charania reported that Collins has been “a player of interest” for Boston, but he added that the asking price for Collins is “steep” and the Celtics are more likely to pursue Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes.

Collins is averaging 17.9 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and he expects to be paid — per a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst in December, Collins turned down an extension worth $90 million and is angling for a max deal.

Advertisement

Interestingly, since Collins is still on his rookie deal, the Celtics wouldn’t have to burn their $28.5 million traded player exception to acquire him. When Collins reaches restricted free agency, the Celtics would have his Bird rights and could go over the cap to pay him, but the cap hit would be astronomical if they didn’t make a secondary move such as trading away Kemba Walker or Marcus Smart.

Both moves feel unlikely. Smart’s value to the Celtics has been well established by the team’s recent struggles, and while Walker has rounded a corner since returning from his knee procedure and has played well over the last few weeks, his max contract won’t be easy to move. He likely has more value to the Celtics than to other teams.

The Celtics’ interest in Collins makes sense. He turns 24 in September and has hit more than 37 percent of his 3-pointers this year. He’s also an excellent free-throw shooter, which suggests he could improve as a shooter even more, and while he isn’t a good defender, he’s athletic and mobile and might have some potential to improve in Brad Stevens’ defensive systems.

But Charania’s phrasing — calling Collins’ price tag “steep” — suggests the Celtics probably wouldn’t be able to get away with simply trading prospects like Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford and a pick. Barnes is older, but as the Kings fall further out of the race for the play-in tournament, his price tag might fall as well. Barnes’ two-way versatility would both tie together disparate parts of the Celtics’ roster and add badly needed veteran wing depth.

Advertisement

A lot of things can happen before the deadline, but at this stage, acquiring Collins looks like a stretch with other reasonable options on the table.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Undefeated Gonzaga is the clear favorite to win it all, but it's anyone's game.
MARCH MADNESS
7 things to know as you fill out your March Madness bracket March 15, 2021 | 5:30 PM
In this November 1983 file photo, Marvin Hagler celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Roberto Duran in Las Vegas.
Marvin Hagler
Marvin Hagler's widow says he didn't die from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine March 15, 2021 | 5:29 PM
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Marathon
BAA announces field size and registration dates for postponed 2021 Boston Marathon March 15, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Joe Thuney Patriots
Patriots
Joe Thuney is signing a 5-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs March 15, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots TE Jonnu Smith March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with defensive back Jalen Mills March 15, 2021 | 3:43 PM
Matt Judon Patriots report
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 3:32 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Sports Q
Who is the one player you most want — or wanted — the Patriots to sign? March 15, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Earl Grant is regarded as an elite recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston College hires Earl Grant as its next men's basketball head coach March 15, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly sign TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux March 15, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Packers Jamaal Williams Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter predicts Patriots could target running backs in free agency March 15, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Drew Brees in 2019.
Media
Drew Brees is joining NBC Sports in two roles as an analyst March 15, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston hires Amina Smith as on-air personality March 15, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly 'reopened' negotiations with free agent Joe Thuney March 15, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Celtics Penn State
Celtics
Former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be named head coach at Penn State March 15, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Boston Bracket: Vote for Boston's Greatest Team
Sports News
Bracket: Vote to choose the greatest team in Boston sports history March 15, 2021 | 8:00 AM
Robert Williams keeps impressing.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams hip feels great, wants as many minutes as he can get March 15, 2021 | 1:14 AM
The Celtics took on the Rockets on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pull away for easy win over Rockets March 14, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation recently.
CELTICS
Here's why Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation March 14, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady congratulated Drew Brees on his career.
DREW BREES
Here's what Tom Brady said about Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL March 14, 2021 | 7:53 PM
NFL
Watch: Saints QB Drew Brees' kids announce dad's retirement March 14, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram.
CELTICS
Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish Celtics' Tristan Thompson happy 30th birthday March 14, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Kenny Golladay could be a receiver the Patriots target in free agency.
Patriots
ESPN free agency simulation has the Patriots landing 3 top free agents March 14, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Marcus Cannon is getting traded from the Patriots to the Texans.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly trade Marcus Cannon to Texans in exchange for pick swaps March 14, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Stephon Gilmore
NFL
Teams reportedly 'aware' that Stephon Gilmore is on the trade market March 14, 2021 | 11:27 AM
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward opens up a bit more about decision to leave the Celtics for the Hornets March 14, 2021 | 10:12 AM
MARCH MADNESS
Rick Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona March 14, 2021 | 7:57 AM