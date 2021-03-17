5 takeaways as Collin Sexton, Cavaliers hold off Celtics down the stretch

The Celtics fell to 1-3 after entering the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak.

The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday. –AP Photo/Tony Dejak
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 17, 2021

Related Links

The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday, beating the Boston Celtics 117-110 and dropping the Celtics to 1-3 since the All-Star break.

Here’s what happened.

The big picture

The Celtics started sloppily and fell behind by as many as 21, then closed tired on the second night of a back-to-back.

In the middle, the Celtics played pretty well — battling back and nearly evening the score against the Cavaliers in the second half. Cleveland’s young stars, however, scored just enough down the stretch to send the Celtics back to Boston with a disappointing loss.

Star of the game

Collin Sexton – 29 points, 10-for-20 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Advertisement

Sexton scooted past Celtics defenders seemingly at will and buried 3-pointers during Cleveland’s ultimately decisive first-half run. Down the stretch, he ran the show and made some clutch free throws.

As if the Celtics needed more reminders that things have gone awry, they couldn’t contain the player who was drafted with the Brooklyn Nets pick that was the centerpiece of their trade for Kyrie Irving.

What it means

The Celtics showed resilience down the stretch, but Wednesday’s loss was a bad one. A 20-point lead is difficult to overcome, and the hole they dug in the first half — even against a middling Cavaliers team — proved too deep. After a four-game winning streak entering the All-Star break, the Celtics are staring down a schedule packed with games going forward.

Takeaways

1. The Celtics made 20 free throws and shot 26.3 percent from behind the arc. The Cavaliers shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range and made 27 free throws. Add in a big early deficit and a tough loss to the Jazz the night before, and the Celtics’ fate was sealed.

“I thought we came out of the gate with really good effort and what happened was I thought we were affected by missing shots,” Brad Stevens said. “And you could see our body language change. They had several possessions there on their offensive end where we got them to the end of the clock, and we were really guarding with great effort and you could hear us, you could feel that effort. But then we were affected and then it took us a while to get that back.”

Advertisement

2. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum did their part, even if neither was particularly efficient. Brown dominated at the end of the third quarter, scoring seven of his 28 points in two minutes to help lead the Celtics and trimming the deficit to single digits. Tatum scored 14 points in the fourth quarter en route to 29 points total.

Once again, Brown and Tatum did quite a bit to make the Celtics competitive, and once again, the Celtics just didn’t have enough production down the stretch. The Celtics are now 11-16 in crunch time (h/t to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg) and once again proved to be one of the league’s worst teams in the fourth quarter.

3. No one stat can ever explain why a team won or lost a game, but the Celtics’ early deficit was due largely to the 13-2 advantage the Cavaliers enjoyed on points off turnovers in the opening minutes. Those numbers evened out a bit down the stretch (and Cleveland’s advantage in free throws and 3-pointers proved impactful late), but the Celtics’ sloppy play early came back to haunt them.

4. Robert Williams is an impressive offensive rebounder — he’s explosive off the ground on both his first and second jumps, which allows him to recover if the ball takes a weird bounce.

Williams finished with 13 points and 14 boards in a season-high 27 minutes. As the Celtics ramp up his minutes, they will benefit from the second-chance opportunities his athleticism creates.

“I thought in those big moments when they scored a couple times in the zone, and then a couple times late when he wasn’t in the game or he wasn’t the one challenging the shot, it didn’t feel like they had much impact at the rim,” Stevens said. “So obviously I need to get him in there as much as possible. I probably, to be honest, I should’ve played Tacko. He’s probably the other guy that could’ve impacted some of those rim shots better when Rob wasn’t in the game.”

Advertisement

5. Tatum has thrown down his share of poster dunks, but Isaac Okoro avenged Ben Simmons, Paul George, and LeBron James with a nasty slam late in the fourth quarter that helped the Cavaliers hold the Celtics off.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suits March 17, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy is returning the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Kyle Van Noy announces his return to the Patriots March 17, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Brad Stevens believes his players handle the trade deadline well.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens doesn't think Celtics players are worried about the trade deadline March 17, 2021 | 8:14 PM
Charlie Riedel
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriot tight end Hunter Henry March 17, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Wade Payne
Patriots
Jonnu Smith cant wait to connect with Hunter Henry, excited about opportunity with Patriots March 17, 2021 | 6:31 PM
Snowsports Industries America
Sports News
A new owner has big plans for a reimagined Boston ski show March 17, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Watch: Highlights from the Patriots' newest free-agent additions March 17, 2021 | 2:53 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place second-round tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson March 17, 2021 | 2:06 PM
LeBron James Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know the history': What LeBron James had to say about becoming a part-owner of the Red Sox March 17, 2021 | 1:44 PM
The father-son duo of Dick and Rick Hoyt form Team Hoyt, which will run its 31st Boston Marathon in 2013. Dick is 72 and pushes his son Rick, 51, who is a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in a special running wheelchair. To benefit the Hoyt Foundation, the pair have raised almost $114,000 toward their $125,000 goal for 2013.
Dick Hoyt
Dick Hoyt, a beloved icon of the Boston Marathon, has died at the age of 80 March 17, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Ted Karras Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly bring back center Ted Karras March 17, 2021 | 12:41 PM
North Dakota State Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why the Patriots could pursue more quarterbacks even after re-signing Cam Newton March 17, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Michael Ainsworth
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux March 17, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
NFL insider explained the common thread in the Patriots' free agent additions March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Steve Kampfer clowns around with Dan Vladar.
Bruins
3 Bruins-Penguins takeaways as Dan Vladar notches his first career win March 17, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency March 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Tristan Thompson is out on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson out due to COVID protocols vs. Utah Jazz March 16, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Scott Johnson Red Sox Room
Red Sox
Connecticut man honors late son with Red Sox-themed basement March 16, 2021 | 4:13 PM
LeBron James.
Red Sox
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner March 16, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne March 16, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Dodgers Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'It’s a business': Mookie Betts talks Red Sox departure, racial justice in GQ interview March 16, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
Patriots' free agency binge is about opportunity, not revenge March 16, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
Why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith can resurrect two-headed monster approach at tight end March 16, 2021 | 1:51 PM