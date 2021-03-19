Jaylen Brown says he hasn’t ‘done a good job of leading’ the Celtics

Another disappointing loss for the Celtics on Friday caused for some harsh postgame self-assessment.

The Celtics fell to the Kings, 107-96, marking their fourth loss over their last five games and dropping them below .500 for the season. It also marks their second straight loss to an opponent that’s well below .500 after losing to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Celtics star swingman Jaylen Brown wasn’t shy in criticizing himself. However, he didn’t take aim at his on-court performance. Rather, he criticized his leadership abilities.

"I haven't done a good job of leading this group. I lose sleep at night because of that." Presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCAzPA pic.twitter.com/K4mTKdZFfe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 20, 2021

“My job is to come out and play basketball and inspire guys to play hard and compete to win. I haven’t done a great job at that,” Brown told reporters. “It’s been a challenge for me. I accepted that challenge at the beginning of the year. So ultimately, I’ve got to do a better job at being a leader.”

Brown, who’s in his fifth season in the league, has embraced leadership opportunities on and off the court in recent years, earning praise from his coach to those around the league for his leadership abilities. However, Brown’s still searching for the most effective way to lead.

“There’s different ways to lead. Maybe the way I’ve been trying hasn’t been working,” Brown said. “I’ll try other ways to be a leader and be a better leader and learn and grow, make adjustments and things like that. That’s something I’ve always tried to work on and improve on. I haven’t done a good job at leading this group. I lose sleep at night because of that.”

As for Brown’s play, he scored a team-high 19 points on 8-for-20 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds on Friday night.