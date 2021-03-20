A shrine beckoning Brad Stevens to Indiana University emerged outside Assembly Hall

Stevens has expressed that he has no intention of leaving Boston.

Brad Stevens directs his team.
Brad Stevens directs his team. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
March 20, 2021

Related Links

Brad Stevens has made it abundantly clear that he has no desire to leave the Celtics, yet Indiana University fans are still trying to pry him away and bring him back to his home state.

A makeshift shrine emerged Saturday in front of Assembly Hall – home of the Hoosiers and one of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament sites – in which a framed, black-and-white photo of a younger Stevens is surrounded by candles.

As Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News pointed out, the move wasn’t exactly a subtle one. It was, however, eye-catching because of its placement.

Advertisement

Stevens recently said he’s not considering the job. Though he views Indiana as a special place, he said he’s grateful to the Celtics organization and wants to stay put.

He added that he loves the Boston area, people have been great to him, and his family is happy in Massachusetts.

“I’m not a kid anymore,” he said. “I’m a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerve around others when I’m driving, I eat Dunkin’ Donuts, and I root for the Patriots.”

The Celtics have lost three in a row as of Saturday and are currently 20-21 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens NCAA Tournament

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half Friday.
SPORTS NEWS
Police contacted after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell receives threats March 20, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Kenny Moore spent four months with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots cornerback explains why time in New England made him depressed March 20, 2021 | 2:47 PM
Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Olympics organizers ban spectators from outside Japan in pandemic-control measure March 20, 2021 | 12:36 PM
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy argues a call during a game.
BRUINS
Here's the latest after the Bruins were forced to postpone 2 games March 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
The NCAA apologized for its actions.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
NCAA apologizes for glaring disparity between men's and women's weight rooms at tournaments March 20, 2021 | 10:15 AM
Maddie Meyer
BRAD STEVENS
Brad Stevens pleads for Celtics to be 'more engaged in each other' following loss to Kings March 20, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown says he hasn't 'done a good job of leading' the Celtics March 19, 2021 | 11:38 PM
The Celtics took on the Kings on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics fail to show resolve in loss to Kings, their third straight March 19, 2021 | 10:49 PM
Jaylen Brown is defended by Richaun Holmes in the Celtics' loss to the Kings on Friday night.
Celtics
Celtics fall below .500 following 107-96 loss to the Kings March 19, 2021 | 10:21 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
PATRIOTS
Here's what Hunter Henry said about joining the Patriots March 19, 2021 | 8:09 PM
Brad Stevens confirmed that he is staying in Boston on Friday.
CELTICS
'Masshole' Brad Stevens repeats that he isn't leaving Celtics for Indiana coaching job March 19, 2021 | 6:42 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots brought back Kyle Van Noy as one of the many acquisitions they made this week.
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' free agency additions March 19, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
Why one ESPN analyst says Cam Newton, Patriots could reclaim division in 2021 March 19, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Kevin Hoffman
Bruins
Bruins postpone two games after four more players enter COVID protocol March 19, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Red Sox Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
Why Red Sox fans should expect good things from Alex Verdugo in 2021 March 19, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Joe Thuney during a Patriots-Chiefs game in 2020.
Patriots
Joe Thuney thanks Patriots organization, fans in social media post after signing with Chiefs March 19, 2021 | 1:01 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Report: Patriots 'not actively shopping' Stephon Gilmore despite previous rumors March 19, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Elise Amendola
Media
NESN to add Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn, and Kevin Youkilis to Red Sox broadcast March 19, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
What Nelson Agholor said about signing with the Patriots March 19, 2021 | 9:45 AM
Elsa
College Sports
New England players to watch in the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments March 19, 2021 | 7:09 AM
Buffalo Sabres forward Tobias Rieder (13) is stopped by Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
BRUINS WIN
3 takeaways from Bruins' win over Sabres as Krejci enters the 700-point club March 19, 2021 | 12:16 AM
Boston Bruins forward David Krejci (46) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
BRUINS WIN
David Krejci scores 700th point as Bruins extend Sabres' skid to 13 March 18, 2021 | 9:54 PM
12/21/2017 Foxboro Ma- New England Patriots player #23 Patrick Chung (cq) left and QB #12 Tom Brady (cq) right at a afternoon practice session. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady congratulates Patriots' Patrick Chung on retirement announcement March 18, 2021 | 9:19 PM
Bohn, John Globe Staff
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling decries Boston experience, says he and his family are moving to Tennessee March 18, 2021 | 8:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
PATRIOTS
Sports Q: Who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in the season opener? March 18, 2021 | 6:25 PM
The New England Patriots will bring back kicker Nick Folk.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly re-sign kicker Nick Folk to one-year deal March 18, 2021 | 6:23 PM
In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman, right, work in the broadcast booth before a preseason game between Miami and Jacksonville.
NFL
New NFL media rights deal is worth more than $110 billion March 18, 2021 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
RED SOX
David Ortiz urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccine March 18, 2021 | 5:19 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
Amazon Prime Video to become exclusive home of 'Thursday Night Football' March 18, 2021 | 4:45 PM
In Memory
A tribute to 'invincible warrior' Dick Hoyt March 18, 2021 | 3:35 PM