A shrine beckoning Brad Stevens to Indiana University emerged outside Assembly Hall

Brad Stevens has made it abundantly clear that he has no desire to leave the Celtics, yet Indiana University fans are still trying to pry him away and bring him back to his home state.

A makeshift shrine emerged Saturday in front of Assembly Hall – home of the Hoosiers and one of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament sites – in which a framed, black-and-white photo of a younger Stevens is surrounded by candles.

As Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News pointed out, the move wasn’t exactly a subtle one. It was, however, eye-catching because of its placement.

And there is a makeshift shrine for Brad Stevens in front of Assembly Hall — someone wants him to be the next Hoosiers 🏀🏀🏀 coach, don’t they? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EQNHoF05qM — Rachel Lenzi 😷 (@rachelmlenzi) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Stevens recently said he’s not considering the job. Though he views Indiana as a special place, he said he’s grateful to the Celtics organization and wants to stay put.

He added that he loves the Boston area, people have been great to him, and his family is happy in Massachusetts.