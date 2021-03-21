Blake Griffin ‘really liked Boston’ before choosing Brooklyn after his buyout

The Celtics were one of the teams who reportedly inquired about Blake Griffin after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

According to Griffin, Boston piqued his interest as well.

“I will tell you some of the teams,” Griffin said in a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I really liked Boston. I really liked Golden State. I really liked Portland. There [were] a few other teams. It was a tough decision, but ultimately I had to do what was best for me.”

The Celtics make sense as a destination that would intrigue Griffin. A struggling team in need of another star, Griffin may have seen himself as the missing ingredient — a talented four who can do a lot of different things. Griffin is yet to play for the Nets, but it’s possible he could be a difference maker on a good team.

The Celtics, however, are not contenders (unlike the Nets), and Griffin is no longer a superstar. Ultimately, he might have made a solid choice — a place where the superstars are well-established and he can simply contribute as a secondary option. In Boston, he may have had a lot of expectations that would be difficult to meet.

The Celtics can take some heart knowing their situation isn’t so desperate that it would chase away free agents, but a pairing with Griffin wouldn’t have made much sense on either end.