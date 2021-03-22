5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, short-handed Celtics fall in overtime to Grizzlies

"The last two nights have felt more like Celtics basketball."

The shorthanded Celtics took on the Grizzlies on Monday.
The shorthanded Celtics took on the Grizzlies on Monday. –AP Photo/Brandon Dill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 22, 2021

Related Links

The Boston Celtics fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in overtime, starting their four-game road trip with a hard-fought 132-126 loss.

Here’s what happened.

The big picture

Jayson Tatum was a late scratch, and the Celtics felt his absence. The Grizzlies dominated the paint and stretched their advantage to double digits in the fourth quarter, and while the Celtics worked their way back and sent the game to overtime, Memphis had too much firepower in the final five minutes.

Still, as Brad Stevens said after the game: “The last two nights have felt more like Celtics basketball.”

Star of the game

Jonas Valanciunas — 16 points, 19 rebounds, 7 offensive rebounds

Advertisement

Ja Morant made splashier plays, but Valanciunas dominated against the Celtics’ bigs and made several important plays in overtime. He’s not a modern stretch big man, but he’s a very difficult matchup for the Celtics.

What it means

The Celtics nearly overcame one of their worst defensive games of the season, a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit, the second night of a back-to-back, and the absence of Tatum and Kemba Walker (out due to knee management). Whatever you might think of the interior defense — and it was very, very ugly — the Celtics hung tough through four quarters.

You just aren’t going to win many games when you give up an 80-54 disparity in points in the paint or an 18-3 disparity in points off turnovers. You also won’t win many games shooting 62.5 percent at the free-throw line or surrendering 17 offensive rebounds. The Celtics had a laundry list of mitigating circumstances — the second night of a back-to-back on the road, no Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, etc. — but the interior defense was porous and the other issues ultimately proved too difficult an equation to solve.

“I thought our guys competed,” Stevens said. “If we’re going to be what we’ve been in the past, and we’ve talked about this a lot but I think that when you’re missing guys like Jayson and Kemba, you have to win with a better defense. And I think that that’s what we’ve been able to do in the past and we haven’t played that this year. Part of it is, they presented some real challenges for us. I thought our guys competed, I thought our guys stayed in the game, I thought they played with great poise at the end of regulation.”

Takeaways

Advertisement

1. Monday’s game was bizarre. The Celtics haven’t been particularly bad at the rim this season, but for whatever reason, they had absolutely nothing for Memphis. Morant paraded to the rim. Kyle Anderson slow-stepped into paint points. Jonas Valanciunas bodied his way through skinnier Celtics. Brandon Clarke floated in shots from a few steps from the basket. Then in the fourth quarter, like a football team that had established its run game, the Grizzlies started finding open 3-pointers that held the Celtics at arm’s length.

The Celtics answered Memphis’ onslaught in the first half with 3-pointers and battled back down the stretch, but they need to contest better around the rim.

2. Jaylen Brown and Jeff Teague deserve a lot of credit for keeping the Celtics alive. Brown finished with 27 points and made some big shots when the Celtics were floundering. Brown has talked often this season about how his opportunity is the only thing that has changed, and he has frequently proven himself as a go-to option for the Celtics when necessary.

Teague, meanwhile, scored 26 points as a member of the starting lineup. In an up-and-down season, Teague finished 10-for-12 from the floor and scored a pair of layups in overtime when the game was on the verge of getting away completely.

“We played some good basketball,” Brown said. “A lot of stuff that we added a lot of the cutting actions that we’ve been doing that have been good for us. A lot of teams will get confused when we come together and stuff like that. So we’ve got to keep that up. It makes the game easier for everybody and as we continue to get better at it, I think it’ll get better to be honest. I like the additions to the offense that we’ve had.”

Advertisement

3. Robert Williams had a nice stat line — 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, six rebounds, and four blocks — and made a few crucial plays down the stretch to keep the Celtics in the game. Williams helped the Celtics at the rim as well — increasingly, teams are learning about his shot blocking.

“We just came in at halftime with emphasis,” Williams said. “Most of the players really they were getting too many layups, too many floaters. That’s where all their points were coming from, so just trying to come together and stop it.”

4. In a five-minute overtime, a couple of plays can make a huge difference. On Monday, the difference was shot-making and rebounding. Dillon Brooks made a difficult and-one pull-up against Brown, Grayson Allen nailed a corner 3-pointer as time expired on the shot clock with two minutes remaining to put Memphis up five, and the Grizzlies got a crucial offensive rebound down the stretch to kill more clock.

5. These two plays happened within roughly 10 minutes (real time) of each other.

Morant wasn’t particularly efficient on Monday, but he is a one-man highlight show.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Romeo Langford will not join the Celtics on their current road trip.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford will not join Celtics on road trip due to continued COVID-19 protocols March 22, 2021 | 8:07 PM
In this still image from video provided by the New England Patriots, Head Coach Bill Belichick speaks via teleconference during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020.
PATRIOTS
Patriots receive extra compensatory pick, reportedly due to correction in NFL's formula March 22, 2021 | 7:08 PM
A billboard atop a Sal's Pizza restaurant across from Fenway Park thanks Boston for trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.
Really?
Dodgers fan places billboard near Fenway Park thanking Boston for Mookie Betts March 22, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Tickets for Red Sox games in April go on sale Thursday March 22, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
New tight end Hunter Henry happy to join Patriots after 'stressful' free agency March 22, 2021 | 5:11 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
duxbury
Duxbury High addresses highly offensive language used by varsity football team in play-calling March 22, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Celtics part with Marcus Smart in a trade for John Collins? March 22, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
'I'm beyond excited': Jalen Mills praises Bill Belichick, Patriots in introductory presser March 22, 2021 | 3:28 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
What Kendrick Bourne had to say in his introductory Patriots press conference March 22, 2021 | 3:22 PM
Olympics
Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning strike while training for Olympics March 22, 2021 | 2:12 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics trade
Celtics
Report: Celtics may need to include Marcus Smart in trades for Aaron Gordon, John Collins March 22, 2021 | 1:03 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
New mock draft has Patriots drafting Cam Newton's replacement at quarterback March 22, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Chris Hogan is returning to his roots as a lacrosse player.
CHRIS HOGAN
A conversation with Chris Hogan as he transitions to professional lacrosse March 22, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Robert Kraft 2020
Patriots
Here's what Robert Kraft had to say about the Patriots' free agent spending spree March 22, 2021 | 10:25 AM
The Celtics had a meeting to discuss their struggles this season.
CELTICS
Celtics discussed how they want to remember season in player's meeting: 'We still have time' March 21, 2021 | 9:11 PM
CELTICS
Blake Griffin 'really liked Boston' before choosing Brooklyn after his buyout March 21, 2021 | 8:13 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics beat the Magic on Sunday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown's shooting helps Celtics break losing streak vs. Magic March 21, 2021 | 6:07 PM
The Celtics need to play more like the Celtics, according to Brad Stevens.
BRAD STEVENS
Brad Stevens says Celtics need to 'play like a Boston Celtics team should' to get back on track March 21, 2021 | 3:08 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
NFL DRAFT
NFL Draft expert hearing rumors the Patriots are 'really high' on Justin Fields March 21, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders watches from the bench during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patriots
4 things the Patriots could still do after the first week of free agency March 21, 2021 | 1:43 PM
Andy Lyons
Patriots
Here's what Matthew Judon said about signing with the Patriots March 21, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Stew Milne
HOCKEY EAST
UMass men capture first ever Hockey East championship in tightly-contested battle vs. UMass Lowell March 21, 2021 | 8:15 AM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
College Sports
Top-ranked Northeastern women lose NCAA title on deflected goal in overtime March 21, 2021 | 8:07 AM
College Sports
Positive COVID tests bounce VCU from NCAAs; Oregon advances March 21, 2021 | 7:55 AM
NBA
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely March 21, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Adam Hunger
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Key points regarding the NFL's new broadcast rights deals March 21, 2021 | 7:36 AM
Brad Stevens directs his team.
BRAD STEVENS
A shrine beckoning Brad Stevens to Indiana University emerged outside Assembly Hall March 20, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half Friday.
SPORTS NEWS
Police contacted after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell receives threats March 20, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Kenny Moore spent four months with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots cornerback explains why time in New England made him depressed March 20, 2021 | 2:47 PM
Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Olympics organizers ban spectators from outside Japan in pandemic-control measure March 20, 2021 | 12:36 PM