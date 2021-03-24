5 takeaways as Kemba Walker and the Celtics rally from 25-point deficit but fall to Bucks

The Celtics had a chance to win the game at the buzzer (again).

The Celtics and Bucks faced off on Wednesday.
The Celtics and Bucks faced off on Wednesday. –AP Photo/Morry Gash
SHARE TWEET 14 COMMENTS
By
March 24, 2021

Related Links

COMMENTARY

The Boston Celtics lost their final game before the NBA trade deadline on Wednesday, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-119 in heartbreaking fashion.

Here’s what happened.

The big picture

After trailing by as many as 25 in the second half, the Celtics fought back and were tantalizingly close to stealing their second game against the Bucks this season at the buzzer. With one second remaining, however, Daniel Theis’ 3-pointer hit back iron, and the Celtics lost their second game in a row.

Star of the game

Khris Middleton — 27 points, 11-for-20 shooting, 13 rebounds, 4 assists

Middleton and Bobby Portis were crucial and had plenty of looks due to the Celtics’ defensive game plan. But once again, as always seems to be the case, Middleton was the Celtics killer down the stretch. The Celtics just seem to have had nothing for him over the years, and Wednesday was no different.

What it means

Advertisement

The Celtics looked dead in the water as late as the second half — angry, frustrated and yet somehow still somewhat lifeless.

But Kemba Walker made the game respectable with a flurry of offense in the third quarter, and the Celtics appeared re-energized. They got some stops, scored some transition baskets and even had a couple of chances to tie or take the lead.

The Celtics deserve some credit for battling back. They deserve some criticism for letting the game get out of control. They deserve some leeway — half the players on the roster can’t confidently say they know they’ll be on the team by 3:01 p.m. tomorrow.

But wins and losses are a zero-sum game, and Wednesday was a loss. Whatever mitigating circumstances the Celtics can claim, they are still 21-23 with another game against the Bucks on Friday.

Takeaways

1. Kemba Walker has taken a lot of criticism this season, and he took plenty for the first two quarters. Some of it was deserved — he had four turnovers midway through the third. But Walker responded impressively and performed the task the Celtics have so desperately need him to perform all year: He relieved some pressure on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, stepping up while they struggled. In the fourth quarter, he buried a 3-pointer that helped the Celtics close the gap, and he punished Milwaukee for leaving him open.

Advertisement

“I thought we just picked up our effort, our energy defensively,” Walker said. “That was the most important thing. And whenever we got stops, we got out and ran, and that kind of helped us and we started to get a little bit more momentum. Obviously we just didn’t do that earlier on in the game, so we’ve just got to get to the film and learn from our mistakes.”

Walker has been off and on, but he picked a great time to have perhaps his best game — and unquestionably his best half — of the season.

2. Jeff Teague has quietly played well over the last week as well — he finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting on Wednesday after an impressive shooting night in the starting lineup on Monday. Teague is a streaky player, but he looks a lot more comfortable and confident recently.

3. The final play will haunt Daniel Theis for a while. Milwaukee’s defense did everything to take away looks for Brown, Tatum and Walker, and Theis sprang wide open. Theis did everything right, got a great look, shot confidently and put the ball directly online.

The shot, however, was just a little long. The Celtics bench, which had a direct angle on it, appeared to think it was good, and Theis yelled in frustration.

“He stepped in and shot it with authority,” Stevens said after the game. “It looked good.”

Watching the replay, perhaps Theis could have tried to draw a foul on Brook Lopez, who closed out hard and looked a little out of control. But before you criticize Theis, honestly ask yourself if you would have stood your ground with a 280-pound behemoth leaping directly at you, and if you answered “yes,” ask yourself why you are lying.

Advertisement

4. Jayson Tatum returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with an illness, but he didn’t look like himself — 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting (1-for-6 from three).

5. The Celtics sold out trying to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint with mixed results. Antetokounmpo finished with just 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting, but Milwaukee finished with six players in double figures, including Khris Middleton’s 27 points on 11-for-20 shooting. The Bucks revolve around Antetokounmpo, but they have a lot of players who can score as well. It will be interesting to see if Stevens employs a similar strategy on Friday hoping to avoid a similarly imposing deficit.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier scores the winning goal against Jaroslav Halak in overtime.
Bruins
Islanders rally, disappoint Bruins fans with 4-3 OT victory March 25, 2021 | 10:32 PM
The Celtics acquired Moritz Wagner on Thursday.
CELTICS
5 things to know about new Celtics big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet March 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM
A Bruins fan cheers from the balcony in the 3rd period.
Boston Bruins
Photos: Here's what it looked like as the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden March 25, 2021 | 8:06 PM
James White
Patriots
Patriots re-sign RB James White to 1-year deal March 25, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Former Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier is headed to Boston.
CELTICS
5 things to know about Evan Fournier, the newest Celtics acquisition March 25, 2021 | 6:45 PM
Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier gets past Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier, left, for a shot during a March 23 game.
Celtics
Will Danny Ainge's deadline deals result in more playing time for younger Celtics? March 25, 2021 | 5:43 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles after defeating the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
NFL insider says Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Patriots trade 'could still go down' March 25, 2021 | 5:40 PM
The Celtics are reportedly acquiring Mo Wagner.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly trade Theis, Teague and Green, acquire Moritz Wagner March 25, 2021 | 4:24 PM
Boston, MA - 10/21/1975: Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk uses body language as his twelfth-inning home run heads for the netting just to the right of the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth game of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 21, 1975. (George Rizer/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140404_CB_021
Media
Dick Stockton retires after thousands of games and one legendary call March 25, 2021 | 3:55 PM
Bruins Bruce Cassidy Tim Peel comments
Bruins
'I think it happens': Bruce Cassidy discussed 'make-up calls' and the NHL firing referee Tim Peel March 25, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Could the Celtics end up with Aaron Gordon?
CELTICS
NBA trade deadline tracker 2021: The latest news on the Celtics' moves March 25, 2021 | 12:42 PM
Evan Fournier is reportedly headed to Boston.
CELTICS
Celtics will reportedly acquire Magic wing Evan Fournier for two second-round picks March 25, 2021 | 12:01 PM
Patriots Jaycee Horns
Patriots
Report: Patriots attend Pro Day workout for top cornerback Jaycee Horn March 25, 2021 | 11:17 AM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'This team is drowning': Jackie MacMullan discussed the Celtics' trade deadline options March 25, 2021 | 9:57 AM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
Patriots
Bill Belichick makes mistakes. His willingness to move on stands out. March 25, 2021 | 9:44 AM
Celtics players pushed back on reports that they resent Tristan Thompson.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says rumors Celtics players 'resent' Tristan Thompson are 'not real' March 24, 2021 | 8:00 PM
Orlando's Aaron Gordon plays against the Celtics in a March 21 game.
CELTICS
Here's what we know about Celtics' reported pursuit of Magic forward Aaron Gordon March 24, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Alexey Molchanov
The deepest diver in the history of free diving just set a world record below the ice March 24, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Daniel Snyder
Daniel Snyder
NFL clears way for end to Washington Football Team turmoil March 24, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Justin Herron of the New England Patriots reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough.
Patriots
Patriots lineman Justin Herron intervenes to stop sexual assault in Arizona park March 24, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Field judge Adrian Hill separates Cam Newton and Miami's Kyle Van Noy after a September 13, 2020 game at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy addressed his trash talk with Cam Newton last season March 24, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Dave Maimaron.
Duxbury football
Duxbury football head coach Dave Maimaron fired after team’s use of anti-Semitic terms revealed March 24, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Davon Godchaux Patriots
Patriots
New nose tackle Davon Godchaux comes to Patriots with 'something to prove' March 24, 2021 | 1:31 PM
Conor Garland of the Arizona Coyotes.
Bruins
6 players the Bruins should target at the NHL trade deadline March 24, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
Local
Duxbury football game vs. Hingham canceled after use of anti-Semitic terms by Duxbury players March 24, 2021 | 11:23 AM
LeBron James
Coronavirus
'Everyday racism' underlies Black athletes' mistrust of COVID vaccine, local doctor says March 24, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots expected to re-sign running back James White, per reports March 24, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
ESPN analyst thinks Patriots will be 'damn good' in 2021, still skeptical of Cam Newton March 24, 2021 | 10:11 AM
2004 Red Sox
Sports News
How readers voted in Boston.com's bracket of best teams March 24, 2021 | 9:24 AM
Danny Ainge Brad Stevens
Celtics
What move should the Celtics make before the NBA trade deadline? Our writers weigh in. March 24, 2021 | 7:30 AM