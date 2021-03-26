Brad Stevens called losing Daniel Theis ‘really tough,’ asks Celtics to improve on defense

The Celtics dealt Theis to the Bulls and acquired Evan Fournier from the Magic as part of their trade deadline moves.

Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens will have to make some changes to his rotation. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 26, 2021

The Celtics’ trade deadline moves are requiring Brad Stevens to make some changes to his rotation.

The biggest change the Celtics coach will have to make is replacing Daniel Theis in the starting lineup. Boston shipped Theis, who’s started at either power forward or center for much of the season, to Chicago on Thursday. Stevens told Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande that he was caught “completely off guard” by the Theis trade, which was reported minutes after the deadline, expressing that he’ll miss Theis’ defense and more.

“I think obviously losing Daniel was really tough,” Stevens told reporters prior to Friday’s game against the Bucks. “I think Daniel’s been one of our best defenders the last couple of years on a team that has really struggled to defend.

Advertisement

“We’re going to have to have other people step up. It’s time for everybody to be their best on that end, and I think that that is the number one thing for this team; when you lose a communicator like that, a guy that can direct your defense from the backline, and a guy that is going to play hard on each and every possession, that’s going to be something that we’re going to have to make up for. So that is not insignificant.”

Nonetheless, the Celtics will have to move on and now third-year player Robert Williams will start at center, making just his fourth career start in Friday’s game against the Bucks. Williams has made a noticeable improvement in recent weeks, seeing a steady increase in his playing time. For the month of March, Williams is averaging 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game coming off the bench.

Stevens said he’s been encouraged by Williams’ play as of late, saying he’s “a critical part of our team now and a critical part of our team for the future.”

“I think it puts a lot on him,” Stevens said. “I think that he’s made a lot of strides, he does a lot of good things, and he can fill up a stat sheet. I think that there’s things that he will just continue to improve upon and his best days are still far ahead, as much as the glimpses that he shows. But those glimpses have become a lot more consistent, and his effort has been terrific. He’s a competitive guy. So he’ll get, obviously, a lot of opportunity here. He’s always been more comfortable coming off the bench, so he will have to adjust that here.”

Advertisement

While Williams is the team’s starting center at the moment, Stevens didn’t commit to him being the starter for the rest of the season. Tristan Thompson, who’s started at center in 31 of the 35 games he’s played in this season, is currently out due to COVID protocol. The Celtics are also reportedly interested in veteran center Andre Drummond, who was bought out by the Cavaliers on Friday.

With Thursday’s subtractions came some additions. In return for Theis, the Celtics received big men Moe Wagner and Luke Kornet. Their biggest addition though was guard Evan Fournier, who came from the Magic. Unlike Wagner and Kornet, Fournier wasn’t available to play in Friday’s game because he was taking a physical in Boston earlier in the day.

Fournier’s expected to play a much bigger role in the Celtics’ rotation than Wagner and Kornet, and Stevens is hoping Fournier can get acclimated quickly.

“He’s just going to get thrown in there and we’re going to ask him to try to learn on the fly,” Stevens said. “He’s (28), he’s played in the league a long time. He’ll be able to watch our playbook. Just like Moe and Luke. They’ll be able to pick up a lot pretty quickly. We’ll try to keep a basic set of actions that we go to when those guys are in, and we build up as time goes on.”

Fournier could make his Celtics debut on Saturday when they face the Thunder.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Brad Stevens

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin and Bruins' Craig Smith battle for the puck.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins outlasted the lowly Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, at home March 27, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses March 27, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Marcus Smart zips the ball over to a teammate in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart explains why 'talking about the elephant in the room' is necessary to curb racism March 27, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
HOCKEY
Northeastern's Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nations top womens hockey player March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Brevin Galloway is transferring to Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Why former Charleston hoops star Brevin Galloway followed Earl Grant to Boston College March 27, 2021 | 2:20 PM
John Tlumacki
BRUINS
Brad Marchand added to NHLs COVID-19 protocol list March 27, 2021 | 1:03 PM
John Moore appeared in five games this season.
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman John Moore ruled out 5-6 months following surgery March 27, 2021 | 12:13 PM
Matt Barnes will not be available to open the season after testing positive for COVID-19.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Boston Pride forward Mary Parker (7) kicks up a wall of ice as she scores past Toronto Six goalie Samantha Ridgewell on Friday.
NWHL
Boston Pride top Toronto Six 6-2 in NWHL semifinals March 27, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Jayson Tatum was upset to see Javonte Green get traded at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
'I didn't see that coming': Jayson Tatum, Moe Wagner discuss trade deadline moves March 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Robert Williams, Brad Stevens react to the big man's first start of the season March 27, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Stacy Revere
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak March 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly were a finalist to acquire Nikola Vucevic before trade to Bulls March 26, 2021 | 10:03 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
How the 49ers' recent trade could affect the Patriots' pursuit of Jimmy Garoppolo March 26, 2021 | 6:49 PM
Hunter Long earned praise from coach Jeff Hafley.
NFL DRAFT
4 takeaways from Boston College football's Pro Day March 26, 2021 | 5:54 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch made a deal Friday to potentially grab one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
NFL DRAFT
49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins March 26, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Andre Drummond Celtics
Celtics
Celtics reportedly set to pursue Andre Drummond after buyout from Cleveland March 26, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Michael Dwyer
Bruins
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to miss weekend games March 26, 2021 | 2:26 PM
Evan Fournier Celtics
Celtics
How the Evan Fournier, Daniel Theis trades change the Celtics' outlook this season March 26, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Boston Pride 2021 semifinal
Sports News
Boston Pride face Toronto Six in NWHL playoff semifinal after season resumption March 26, 2021 | 1:14 PM
Jim Davis
Media
NESN’s Red Sox booth was revealing in awful 2020 season. What’s on deck? March 26, 2021 | 12:46 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'I sensed some discouragement': What Danny Ainge had to say after the NBA trade deadline March 26, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez, dealing with a sore arm, will not start on Opening Day March 26, 2021 | 10:36 AM
The Celtics could boost their playoffs hopes with a trade at the deadline. Will they find the right target?
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins used a car analogy to describe how he thinks Danny Ainge 'finessed the Orlando Magic' March 26, 2021 | 9:51 AM
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) celebrates after scoring the winning goal as Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) reacts in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
3 takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Islanders in overtime March 26, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier scores the winning goal against Jaroslav Halak in overtime.
Bruins
Islanders rally, disappoint Bruins fans with 4-3 OT victory March 25, 2021 | 10:32 PM
The Celtics acquired Moritz Wagner on Thursday.
CELTICS
5 things to know about new Celtics big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet March 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM
A Bruins fan cheers from the balcony in the 3rd period.
Boston Bruins
Photos: Here's what it looked like as the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden March 25, 2021 | 8:06 PM
James White
Patriots
Patriots re-sign RB James White to 1-year deal March 25, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Former Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier is headed to Boston.
CELTICS
5 things to know about Evan Fournier, the newest Celtics acquisition March 25, 2021 | 6:45 PM