Celtics reportedly were a finalist to acquire Nikola Vucevic before trade to Bulls

The Celtics had themselves a busy trade deadline day, and it could’ve been even busier.

Boston was a finalist in the Nikola Vucevic sweepstakes, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Friday. The Celtics’ offer for the All-Star big man included multiple first-round picks, a league source told Himmelsbach.

The Magic ended up trading Vucevic plus forward Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for young center Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks.

The Celtics were also a finalist for Magic forward Aaron Gordon, according to Himmelsbach. Boston was rumored to be in negotiations to acquire Gordon in the days leading up to the deadline, with one report suggesting that guard Marcus Smart was involved in trade talks. However, the Celtics didn’t offer Smart and instead offered an unspecified young player plus a first-round pick.

Orlando ultimately shipped Gordon to Denver for guards Gary Harris Jr. and R.J. Hampton plus a first-round pick.

The Celtics did end up swinging a deal with the Magic, acquiring guard Evan Fournier for two second-round picks and using roughly $17 million of their $28.5 million trade exception. Veteran guard Jeff Teague was also sent to the Magic as part of the deal.

Boston also shipped center Daniel Theis and guard Javonte Green to the Bulls for big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet.

While the trade deadline has passed, it appears the Celtics aren’t done with trying to make moves. They’re reportedly trying to sign veteran center Andre Drummond, who was bought out by the Cavaliers on Friday.