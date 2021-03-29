Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and 8 NBA prospects to watch in the Elite Eight

Plenty of high-level NBA prospects are still playing after the Sweet Sixteen.

Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament.
Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament. –Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 29, 2021 | 12:10 AM

Related Links

The Elite Eight teams are set to tip off on Monday, and while Cade Cunningham bowed out in the second round, plenty of NBA prospects across the draft-board spectrum are still in the running.

Here are eight of the best prospects still participating in March Madness.

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Position: All-around point guard

Projected draft position: Top 3

Scouting report: Suggs was a projected mid-first-round pick entering the season, but he shot up draft boards early as he demonstrated an impressive all-around game. No broadcast is complete without mentioning Suggs’ past as a high-school quarterback, but his vision is worth noting, and he has great NBA athleticism already. Suggs can score from all three levels — he attacks the rim through contact aggressively, and his shot is compact and repeatable with deep 3-point range. Defensively, his athleticism and competitiveness hold up well against opposing guards.

Advertisement

Suggs excelled on a team with plenty of professional prospects. His 3-point numbers dipped a bit throughout the year and his 75-percent free throw shooting is solid but not great. Still, expect him to be one of the first three names called in the NBA draft.

Evan Mobley, USC

Position: Versatile big

Projected draft position: Top 3

Scouting report: Entering college, some evaluators had concerns about Mobley’s thin frame and lackluster performance during his senior high-school season.

Mobley quickly put those concerns away and looked every bit deserving of the No. 1 prospect status he was awarded last season in high school. A hyper-versatile 7-foot defender with long arms, Mobley can move quickly laterally and explode to block shots. Offensively, he can do a little bit of everything — shoot, pass, post up, score with touch and even handle in transition. Some nitpickers might point to his lackluster free-throw percentage (68.7 percent) and 3-point percentage (30.8 percent), but he has impressed plenty of doubters this season and projects to be an extremely useful NBA player.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Position: Floor-spacing guard/wing

Projected draft position: Mid-late lottery

Scouting report: Kispert’s NBA skill is pretty obvious: He’s an otherworldly 3-point shooter — perhaps the best shooter in college basketball this season. He can score in a variety of ways, and his gravity opens up the game for his teammates. Kispert can circle off screens and shoot both with and without the ball, and his size — 6-foot-7 — allows him to get his shot off comfortably when given small amounts of space. Kispert is a solid passer and a passable defender, so while his star potential might be limited, he projects to be a high-level role player with some intriguing upside.

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Advertisement

Position: Versatile point-forward

Projected draft position: Mid-late lottery

Scouting report: Franz Wagner is the younger brother of new Celtics big man Moe Wagner. At 6-foot-9, he was one of the better defenders in the Big Ten and was a candidate for the conference’s defensive player of the year. He can defend several positions comfortably.

Wagner plays like a guard, which is one of the most intriguing aspects of his size. His excellent passing instincts and vision are amplified by how easily he can see over the defense, and he has shown promise as a shooter as well — Wagner averaged 83 percent from the free-throw line this season and his 3-point percentage ballooned to 37 percent.

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Position: 3-and-D guard/wing

Projected draft position: Late lottery

Scouting report: Moody projects to be a rock-solid role player at the next level. A sweet-shooting wing with good athleticism, he can score in a variety of ways but his best offense is as a floor-spacer. Moody is also one of the younger players in the draft, so while some scouts have questioned his handle and his star upside, there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Position: Guard

Projected draft position: Mid-late first round

Scouting report: Mitchell has the feel of a player Danny Ainge would love if he hadn’t just drafted Payton Pritchard. A heady point guard, Mitchell is very quick off the bounce, and he hit 45 percent of his triples this season on nearly five attempts per game. This is the highest percentage (by far) Mitchell has shot in his career, and he’s a poor free throw shooter, which is slightly concerning.

Advertisement

Most important to Mitchell’s game, however: He’s an intense competitor and an elite on-ball defender who harasses opponents into mistakes and turnovers. He’s an older prospect, so teams in the late first round might see him as a plug-and-play option.

Jared Butler, Baylor

Position: Guard

Projected draft position: Late first-early second round

Scouting report: Like Mitchell, Butler projects to be a plug-and-play guard option for a team late in the first round. He can score off the bounce and off the catch, and he has an NBA body. Butler is a junior, so his upside may be slightly limited as well, but he’s a nice option for an NBA team angling for a solid back-up guard.

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Position: Forward

Projected draft position: Second round

Scouting report: Grimes is an interesting player, and he has been one of the best players in the tournament. Previously a 5-star prospect coming out of high school, he struggled in his first year at Kansas and transferred to Houston, where he seems to have found a home. At 6-foot-5, he has great size for his position as a combo guard. Offensively, he can create separation and has a bag of scoring tricks. Grimes’ defense and playmaking need some work, but he’s Houston’s leading scorer by a comfortable margin averaging 18 points and six rebounds.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Evan Fournier could make his debut at TD Garden on Monday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Fournier upgraded to 'questionable' for potential debut against Pelicans March 29, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Takeaways: Upon review, Bruins offense remains stagnant March 28, 2021 | 10:44 PM
United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Soccer
U.S. men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer March 28, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Bruins blanked by New Jersey at TD Garden 1-0 March 28, 2021 | 8:50 PM
RED SOX
Watch the Fenway Park staff celebrate with the final person to receive a vaccine at the ballpark March 28, 2021 | 7:08 PM
Andre Drummond will sign with the Lakers instead of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Andre Drummond will reportedly sign with the Lakers over the Celtics March 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL reportedly expected to add 17th game to the regular season March 28, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Marcus Smart opens up about being mentioned in trade rumors March 28, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Matt Barnes put his mask on after completing drills at the Red Sox' spring training complex on Feb. 27.
Red Sox
Red Sox report no new positive COVID tests but place eight members in isolation March 28, 2021 | 11:46 AM
Luke Kornet, pictured with the Bulls, made his Celtics debut on Saturday.
Celtics
'I was hoping to come in': Luke Kornet happy to make an impact in his Celtics debut March 28, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Harry Cabluck
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Dick Stockton decides to call it a career March 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE GLOBE
BOSTON PRIDE
After waiting for a year, the Boston Pride claim NWHL's Isobel Cup March 28, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jayson Tatum put up an impressive performance in the Celtics' win over the Thunder.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 27 points, Celtics rally to beat Thunder 111-94 March 28, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin and Bruins' Craig Smith battle for the puck.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins outlasted the lowly Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, at home March 27, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses March 27, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Marcus Smart zips the ball over to a teammate in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart explains why 'talking about the elephant in the room' is necessary to curb racism March 27, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
HOCKEY
Northeastern's Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nations top womens hockey player March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Brevin Galloway is transferring to Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Why former Charleston hoops star Brevin Galloway followed Earl Grant to Boston College March 27, 2021 | 2:20 PM
John Tlumacki
BRUINS
Brad Marchand added to NHLs COVID-19 protocol list March 27, 2021 | 1:03 PM
John Moore appeared in five games this season.
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman John Moore ruled out 5-6 months following surgery March 27, 2021 | 12:13 PM
Matt Barnes will not be available to open the season after testing positive for COVID-19.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Boston Pride forward Mary Parker (7) kicks up a wall of ice as she scores past Toronto Six goalie Samantha Ridgewell on Friday.
NWHL
Boston Pride top Toronto Six 6-2 in NWHL semifinals March 27, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Jayson Tatum was upset to see Javonte Green get traded at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
'I didn't see that coming': Jayson Tatum, Moe Wagner discuss trade deadline moves March 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Robert Williams, Brad Stevens react to the big man's first start of the season March 27, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Stacy Revere
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak March 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly were a finalist to acquire Nikola Vucevic before trade to Bulls March 26, 2021 | 10:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens called losing Daniel Theis 'really tough' March 26, 2021 | 9:05 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
How the 49ers' recent trade could affect the Patriots' pursuit of Jimmy Garoppolo March 26, 2021 | 6:49 PM
Hunter Long earned praise from coach Jeff Hafley.
NFL DRAFT
4 takeaways from Boston College football's Pro Day March 26, 2021 | 5:54 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch made a deal Friday to potentially grab one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
NFL DRAFT
49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins March 26, 2021 | 4:30 PM