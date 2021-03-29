Photos: Here’s what it looked like as Celtics fans returned to TD Garden
It had been more than a year since the team last played in front of its fans.
It’s been more than a year since the Boston Celtics last played a game in front of fans at TD Garden. That all changed Monday evening as the team tipped off in front of a small — 12 percent capacity — but enthusiastic crowd.
Jason Tatum took to Twitter a day early to express his excitement over playing in front of the fans.
I can’t wait to get back in the garden I miss the hell out of ours fans. @celtics fans see y’all Monday! Missed y’all🥺☘️
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 28, 2021
Here are photos and social media posts from TD Garden as the Celtics took on the New Orleans Pelicans:.
ALL NEW ENERGY ☘️ pic.twitter.com/VM9GKATxCa
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2021
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.