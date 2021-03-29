Photos: Here’s what it looked like as Celtics fans returned to TD Garden

It’s been more than a year since the Boston Celtics last played a game in front of fans at TD Garden. That all changed Monday evening as the team tipped off in front of a small — 12 percent capacity — but enthusiastic crowd.

Jason Tatum took to Twitter a day early to express his excitement over playing in front of the fans.

I can’t wait to get back in the garden I miss the hell out of ours fans. @celtics fans see y’all Monday! Missed y’all🥺☘️ — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 28, 2021

Here are photos and social media posts from TD Garden as the Celtics took on the New Orleans Pelicans:.

ALL NEW ENERGY ☘️ pic.twitter.com/VM9GKATxCa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2021

Fans cheered during the first quarter. —Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Fans were bathed in green light as they watched the Celtics take the floor for pre-game warmups. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Fans watched the pre-game introductions. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A fan posed for a photo before the game. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff