Here’s why the Celtics aren’t worried about Evan Fournier’s scoreless debut

"Come on now, we all know how good Evan is."

Evan Fournier struggled in his debut.
Evan Fournier struggled in his debut. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 5 COMMENTS
By
March 30, 2021

Related Links

Evan Fournier has had a tornadic stretch since the Orlando Magic dealt him to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second-round picks.

On Thursday, Fournier was traded. On Friday, he flew to Boston. On Saturday, he joined the Celtics in Oklahoma City only to test positive for COVID-19. His subsequent COVID tests all came back negative, and he flew back to Boston for his debut — the Celtics’ first game in front of fans at TD Garden.

So Fournier can probably be excused for his scoreless 0-for-10 performance in his Celtics debut on Monday — a 115-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

At the very least, his teammates aren’t worried about it.

“It’s difficult, coming to a new team and just trying to play well, trying to remember all of the plays and new system,” Kemba Walker said. “It’s not easy. At the end of the day, come on now, we all know how good Evan is. He’s going to be great for us. I thought he had great looks, shots that we all know that he can make.

“He’s just getting adapted. He’s just adjusting. He’s definitely going to knock those shots down. Just give him some encouragement, just try to let him know not to think too much, just play the game. We believe in him. He’s going to be great for us.”

Before the game, Fournier was asked by reporters how he believes he can help the Celtics.

“I’m able to do a lot of things,” Fournier said. “I can handle, I can pass, you can bring me off screens and pin downs, so it’s really going to be about how can I fit with the other guys. I’m obviously learning the system and I’m going to try to be myself but obviously try to adapt to what guys are doing on the floor. We’ll see starting tonight.”

Advertisement

Monday, however, was an inauspicious start. Fournier’s first shot came on his first touch — a solid look as he curled into a 3-pointer. The shot hit the back rim. His next three shots did as well, including a half-court heave to end the first quarter.

From there, Fournier simply couldn’t find his range.  He air-balled a pair of shots, including an important one in the final three minutes as the Celtics tried to rally back.

In a season without many practices, Fournier — who was averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game when he left Orlando — might need a little while to get acclimated to the Celtics’ lineup, but Brad Stevens was as unconcerned as Walker about Fournier’s long-term fit.

“I just walked by his locker and said, ‘This is a small blip on your time here,'” Stevens said after the game. “Guy gets off the plane, he told you he flew to Oklahoma City, got off the plane, was told he was positive, then had to take a bunch of negative tests in a row. I think it’s been a tougher than normal trade for him but I know he’s not going to make that excuse. But I have no doubt Evan Fournier is going to score a lot of buckets for the Celtics. So very much a blip. Not worried about it.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
David Pastrnak beats Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood during the shoot out.
Bruins
Bruins rally for 5-4 shootout win over Devils March 30, 2021 | 10:45 PM
Referee Bert Smith is taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the first half of an Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and Southern California.
Referee collapses
Official collapses during NCAA game, wheeled off court on stretcher March 30, 2021 | 8:06 PM
Alabama Mac Jones Pro Day Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick seen speaking with San Francisco 49ers executives at Mac Jones's Pro Day March 30, 2021 | 4:54 PM
Charlie Riedel
Patriots
NFL approves 17-game schedule; Patriots add home date vs. Cowboys in 2021 March 30, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox Fenway Park
Red Sox
What Red Sox fans can expect at Fenway Park on Opening Day and beyond March 30, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Sports Q: How many games will the Red Sox win in 2021? March 30, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
Kyle Shanahan set the circumstances in which 49ers would 'listen' to trade offers for Jimmy Garoppolo March 30, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Peter Abraham/Globe Staff
Red Sox
How an uneasy weekend made me feel better about the Red Sox March 30, 2021 | 10:03 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Local
Another Duxbury football game called off after players’ use of anti-Semitic terms March 30, 2021 | 9:46 AM
President Donald Trump walks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as they arrive for the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
play ball?
Trump never made it to an Opening Day. Will Biden bring the tradition back? March 30, 2021 | 7:24 AM
College Sports
UConn reaches 13th straight Final Four, beats Baylor in controversial finish March 29, 2021 | 11:27 PM
FINAL FOUR
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey calls for end of COVID-19 testing at NCAA tournaments March 29, 2021 | 11:20 PM
The Celtics took on the Pelicans on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Zion Williamson, Pelicans hold off Celtics March 29, 2021 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
FANS ARE BACK
Photos: Here's what it looked like as Celtics fans returned to TD Garden March 29, 2021 | 8:51 PM
Evan Fournier isn't thinking about free agency yet.
CELTICS
Evan Fournier had a false positive COVID test before joining Celtics March 29, 2021 | 7:11 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't excited the 49ers traded up toward the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Here's what Jimmy Garoppolo had to say about 49ers trading up in the draft March 29, 2021 | 6:58 PM
Bobby Dalbec rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a Mar. 25 spring training game in Fort Myers.
Chad Finn
9 thoughts as the Red Sox look to improve on 2020 March 29, 2021 | 5:49 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Film review: How the Patriots can use Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith together to create big plays March 29, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Is 'underrated' Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts building quiet Hall-of-Fame case? March 29, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Responders and search crews gather at Little Wall Lake Sunday evening, March 28, 2021, after five members of the Iowa State Crew Club were involved in a boating accident earlier in the morning. (Amber Mohmand/The Des Moines Register via AP)
College Sports
Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered after rowing accident March 29, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots could offer Stephon Gilmore a contract extension despite trade rumors March 29, 2021 | 12:35 PM
Dante Scarnecchia Patriots
Patriots
Former coach Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots' offense has pieces to win now March 29, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
Why the Patriots are reportedly staying patient about a Jimmy Garoppolo trade March 29, 2021 | 9:38 AM
Senior Michael Karow and Patrick Giles console each other after Boston College lost to St. Cloud State in a regional championship game in Albany, N.Y.
College Sports
St. Cloud State completes a Boston sweep, denies Boston College a trip to the Frozen Four March 29, 2021 | 7:42 AM
Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament.
NBA DRAFT
Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and 8 NBA prospects to watch in Elite Eight March 29, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Evan Fournier could make his debut at TD Garden on Monday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Fournier upgraded to 'questionable' for potential debut against Pelicans March 29, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Takeaways: Upon review, Bruins offense remains stagnant March 28, 2021 | 10:44 PM
United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Soccer
U.S. men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer March 28, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Bruins blanked by New Jersey at TD Garden 1-0 March 28, 2021 | 8:50 PM
RED SOX
Watch the Fenway Park staff celebrate with the final person to receive a vaccine at the ballpark March 28, 2021 | 7:08 PM