‘We are grateful’: Celtics, Patriots release team statements after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

On Tuesday, both the Celtics and Patriots released statements following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

“Today’s verdict is one step toward accountability and justice,” the Patriots wrote on Tuesday evening. “We recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done and we are committed to being part of that progress.”

The Celtics struck a similar tone.

“We are grateful for the verdict in the George Floyd murder case, however, we know that today’s justice served is not to be taken for granted, and the Celtics remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for racial equity and social justice,” the team wrote.

Advertisement

Floyd’s murder took place on May 25, when Chauvin pressed his knee on or near Floyd’s neck for what authorities said was 9 1/2 minutes. The episode was caught on video and sparked nationwide protests this summer. Chauvin was arrested four days later.

After another police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin left Jacob Blake paralyzed, NBA players briefly went on strike, and other teams and leagues soon followed.

Discussions of racist policing were raised again last week when Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man in Minneapolis, was shot and killed by a police officer who said she thought she was shooting him with her taser.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown was asked about the familiar, tragic events.

“If you’re watching this — listening or tuning in — I just want you to know that your life has value,” Brown said. “So much value. But they’re trying so hard to make you feel otherwise. My life has value. My life had value before I played for the Celtics and then real long after. At some point, you realize what you’re dealing with.

“The power has and always will be with the people. You gotta stand up and fight. What other solution do we have?”