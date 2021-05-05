Romeo Langford enters NBA’s concussion protocol after bumping heads in practice

"Hopefully he feels better soon."

Romeo Langford is in concussion protocols for Wednesday's game.
Romeo Langford is in concussion protocols for Wednesday's game. –AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 5, 2021

Related Links

Romeo Langford can add yet another ailment to his lengthy list of injury misfortune: The second-year wing entered the NBA’s concussion protocol on Wednesday after colliding with another player in practice and bumping his head.

Langford was ruled out two hours before the Celtics’ game against the Orlando Magic.

“Yesterday [he] felt a little bit better after the flight, but then this morning he woke up with a headache and that continued throughout the day,” Brad Stevens said. So he’ll be in concussion protocol and hopefully, he feels better soon.”

Jaylen Brown is also out on Wednesday, nursing a sprained ankle. Many observers feared the worst when Brown and Jayson Tatum collided near the end of Sunday’s matchup between the Celtics and Trail Blazers, but Stevens said Brown could potentially join the team in Chicago for Friday’s game against the Bulls even though he didn’t travel to Orlando.

Advertisement

Langford missed the 2019 Summer League as he rehabbed from surgery on his thumb, and he dealt with a variety of injuries his rookie season, including multiple sprained ankles. His season came to an end in September when the Celtics decided to operate on a torn ligament in his wrist, which held him out until March. When Langford was finally cleared to return, he was forced to enter the league’s health and safety protocols when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Langford has played 14 games this season, averaging 2.4 points in 15.4 minutes.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have an important week looming.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics' playoff picture looks like with 6 games left May 6, 2021 | 11:54 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores a 2nd period goal past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins cruise past the mentally drained Rangers May 6, 2021 | 11:28 PM
David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand gather to celebrate a goal by Patrice Bergeron in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins beat Rangers 4-0 for 5th victory in 6 games May 6, 2021 | 9:50 PM
Franchy Cordero broke out of his slump on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox said about Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump May 6, 2021 | 9:03 PM
Jason McCourty is reportedly headed to Miami.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots CB Jason McCourty reportedly signing with Dolphins May 6, 2021 | 7:01 PM
Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr.
Patriots
Deatrich Wise Jr. says Patriots are 'hungry' to return to dominance in 2021 May 6, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Franchy Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9 May 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Patriots Cam Newton AFC East
Patriots
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg: Belichick will lead Patriots to AFC East title May 6, 2021 | 3:47 PM
Patriots OTAs spring schedule
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' spring workout schedule May 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Alex Cora called Xander Bogaerts 'the most consistent person in this organization' May 6, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge weighed in on when Jaylen Brown might return May 6, 2021 | 1:34 PM
Willie O'Ree Bruins
Bruins
SNL's Kenan Thompson stumping for Willie O'Ree to receive Congressional Gold Medal May 6, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Hall of Fame NFL executive ranks Patriots among teams having the best offseason May 6, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are intrigued by their potential together.
CELTICS
'He's just fun to play with': Why Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are excited by their potential May 6, 2021 | 12:01 AM
The Celtics dominated a short-handed Magic team on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker leads Celtics in rout of Magic May 5, 2021 | 9:48 PM
Quinn Nordin
Patriots
Patriots sign Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin, their first undrafted free agent this offseason May 5, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Celtics Kemba Walker
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens won't budge on Kemba Walker playing back-to-backs May 5, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox bucking new-school trends during resurgent 2021 season May 5, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career? May 5, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff
Media
For Ellis Burks, Boston with the Red Sox and now with NESN proves to be a very nice fit after all May 5, 2021 | 11:12 AM
NFL Draft Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Report: Saints tried to trade up for Mac Jones before Patriots took him at No.15 May 5, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Marathon
You had to be a really fast runner to get into the 2021 Boston Marathon May 5, 2021 | 10:56 AM
Chris Sale in 2020.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom provided an update on the 'great milestone' in Chris Sale's recovery May 5, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Devils May 5, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Hunter Renfroe hit his 100th career homer on Tuesday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox exchanged to get Hunter Renfroe his 100th home run ball May 5, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates his second-inning home run with Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez.
Red Sox
Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway May 4, 2021 | 11:35 PM
The New Jersey Devils celebrate Pavel Zacha game-winning overtime goal.
Bruins
Bruins can't hold 3rd period leads, fall to Devils 4-3 in overtime May 4, 2021 | 10:33 PM
Damiere Byrd has reportedly signed with the Bears.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots WR Damiere Byrd reportedly signs one-year deal with Bears May 4, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady really wanted that undefeated season.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady would '100 percent' trade two Super Bowl rings for one perfect season May 4, 2021 | 7:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith's emergence has been crucial for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Aaron Nesmith's recent surge could be so important for the Celtics May 4, 2021 | 7:22 PM