Danny Ainge on Jaylen Brown, the NBA play-in tournament, and referee bias

"I prefer the older way, but this is just what we are dealt with and we have to make the most of it."

Danny Ainge Celtics
Danny Ainge watches the Celtics-Wizards game in January, 2021. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 6, 2021 | 1:34 PM

With the Celtics locked in a close competition with the Heat to avoid having to participate in the NBA’s postseason play-in tournament, Boston might be getting a key player back from injury just in time for a pivotal matchup on Sunday.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed Thursday in a weekly interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” that Jaylen Brown could return this weekend from a sprained ankle he suffered in a recent loss to the Trail Blazers.

“It’s looking like that he’ll probably be returning on Sunday,” Ainge replied when asked for an update on Brown’s status.

Advertisement

Boston will play Miami on Sunday, and again on Tuesday. Both teams currently hold the same 35-31 record.

When asked about his thoughts on the play-in tournament as a concept, Ainge eventually acknowledged his preference.

“I think that there are some good things about the play-in tournament,” Ainge said. “I prefer the older way, but this is just what we are dealt with and we have to make the most of it.”

On the subject of Marcus Smart’s recent ejection, Ainge disagreed with the decision.

“I don’t think it was worthy of being ejected from a game,” he asserted.

As for the league’s system of reviewing calls, Ainge admitted that the length of time that’s taken is an issue.

“The league is aware that they need to do a better job with them, and they’re trying,” Ainge said of the review process. “They’re trying to make the game a better game to watch, and we know the interruptions that are caused by the replays. I know that they’re working towards those, but I don’t know what the answer is. I don’t even know what the process is in that specific situation.”

Advertisement

In the case of Smart (as well as other decisions), Ainge expressed a concern regarding partiality.

“It just seems like with that much time to make a decision, it feels like a jury trying to make a decision, and there’s a disagreement as to what the case is,” Ainge said. “If there’s any disagreement at all — if it takes that long to convince everybody — you just worry about the bias. If it’s not obvious, you don’t make the call. That’s my opinion.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Danny Ainge

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Willie O'Ree Bruins
Bruins
SNL's Kenan Thompson stumping for Willie O'Ree to receive Congressional Gold Medal May 6, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Hall of Fame NFL executive ranks Patriots among teams having the best offseason May 6, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are intrigued by their potential together.
CELTICS
'He's just fun to play with': Why Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are excited by their potential May 6, 2021 | 12:01 AM
The Celtics dominated a short-handed Magic team on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker leads Celtics in rout of Magic May 5, 2021 | 9:48 PM
Romeo Langford is in concussion protocols for Wednesday's game.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford enters NBA's concussion protocol after bumping heads in practice May 5, 2021 | 7:32 PM
Quinn Nordin
Patriots
Patriots sign Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin, their first undrafted free agent this offseason May 5, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Celtics Kemba Walker
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens won't budge on Kemba Walker playing back-to-backs May 5, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox bucking new-school trends during resurgent 2021 season May 5, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career? May 5, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff
Media
For Ellis Burks, Boston with the Red Sox and now with NESN proves to be a very nice fit after all May 5, 2021 | 11:12 AM
NFL Draft Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Report: Saints tried to trade up for Mac Jones before Patriots took him at No.15 May 5, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Marathon
You had to be a really fast runner to get into the 2021 Boston Marathon May 5, 2021 | 10:56 AM
Chris Sale in 2020.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom provided an update on the 'great milestone' in Chris Sale's recovery May 5, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Devils May 5, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Hunter Renfroe hit his 100th career homer on Tuesday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox exchanged to get Hunter Renfroe his 100th home run ball May 5, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates his second-inning home run with Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez.
Red Sox
Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway May 4, 2021 | 11:35 PM
The New Jersey Devils celebrate Pavel Zacha game-winning overtime goal.
Bruins
Bruins can't hold 3rd period leads, fall to Devils 4-3 in overtime May 4, 2021 | 10:33 PM
Damiere Byrd has reportedly signed with the Bears.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots WR Damiere Byrd reportedly signs one-year deal with Bears May 4, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady really wanted that undefeated season.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady would '100 percent' trade two Super Bowl rings for one perfect season May 4, 2021 | 7:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith's emergence has been crucial for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Aaron Nesmith's recent surge could be so important for the Celtics May 4, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Christian Barmore
Patriots
Why Christian Barmore could be the Patriots' most impactful rookie this season May 4, 2021 | 5:40 PM
Mac Jones
Sports Q
Survey: Who will be the Patriots starting quarterback at the beginning of November? May 4, 2021 | 5:14 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
What Jimmy Garoppolo had to say about his time with the Patriots May 4, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Celtics
Celtics Jaylen Brown is day-to-day with sprained right ankle May 4, 2021 | 2:25 PM
David Andrews Patriots
Patriots
David Andrews says he "knew he wanted to be back here" in free agency May 4, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Charles Krupa
Bruins
Heres how the Bruins will handle ticketing for playoff games at TD Garden May 4, 2021 | 11:21 AM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
Julian Edelman praised 'legend' Ernie Adams after retirement announcement May 4, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring their second goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Marchand got the assist on the goal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
bruins
What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth May 4, 2021 | 1:09 AM
The Bruins clinched a playoff berth on Monday.
BRUINS
'Our expectations are obviously higher': Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Devils May 3, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Ernie Adams announced his retirement officially to ESPN.
PATRIOTS
Ernie Adams announces retirement to join Patriots' 'many wonderful fans' May 3, 2021 | 10:08 PM