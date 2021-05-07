Brad Stevens doesn’t know what Robert Williams’ availability will be for the next week

Williams recently missed seven games due to left knee soreness.

Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
Robert Williams missed Friday's game against the Bulls due to a turf toe. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
May 7, 2021

A little more than a week after returning from a left knee injury, Celtics center Robert Williams is back on the injury report.

Williams was out for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to turf toe, and he might be out for longer than that, according to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

“Well, turf toe is an interesting one because, for anybody that has ever had it, it’s a nuisance. It’s a difficult thing to deal with,” Stevens told reporters prior to Friday’s game. “He’s meeting with specialists and figuring out the best method of attack. He almost sat out Wednesday.

Advertisement

“It’s one of those things you can play through, but the pain is pretty significant and I think that each time he plays it’s going to feel more and more. So, he’s going to sit tonight and I don’t know what his availability will be like anytime in the next week. But, obviously, we’re going to have other guys step up. It’s not ideal.”

Friday’s game marks the 16th game Williams will miss due to injuries or health and safety protocols. Williams missed seven games in April due to left knee soreness.

Williams has had a positive impact on the Celtics since he became the team’s starting center in late March. Boston is 10-2 in games Williams has started this season and is 4-6 in the 10 games Williams hasn’t started since March 25.

For the season, Williams is averaging 8.1 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 71.9 percent from the field.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kiké Hernandez left Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury.
RED SOX
Red Sox place Kiké Hernandez on 10-day injured list May 7, 2021 | 7:54 PM
Tom Brady wants a change in the NFL offseason programs.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reportedly calls for players to be united in skipping voluntary programs May 7, 2021 | 6:41 PM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Patriots ranked as 8th-most valuable franchise in sports May 7, 2021 | 5:54 PM
Jim Davis
Patriots
What is it like to ask Ernie Adams questions about the Patriots and Bill Belichick? May 7, 2021 | 4:48 PM
Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Patriots
Why Ronnie Perkins could be a major draft steal for the Patriots May 7, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Defense has been the backbone of the Revolution's good start, and they'll need it on tough road trip May 7, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Anonymous
Marvelous
Stephen A. Smith, Bernard Hopkins will visit Brockton for 'Marvin Hagler Day' celebration May 7, 2021 | 2:55 PM
Mac Jones Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
Report: NFL executives split in Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones debate May 7, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Tom Brady yacht
Tom Brady
Tom Brady pre-ordered a 77-foot yacht, costing an estimated $6 million May 7, 2021 | 1:49 PM
Tom Brady Kyle Trask
Tom Brady
Buccaneers rookie Kyle Trask talks about his first phone conversation with Tom Brady May 7, 2021 | 1:36 PM
LFC Boston Phoenix Landing
Sports News
'Super League' fallout reaches into Boston's tight-knit soccer community May 7, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Getty
Media
Kendrick Perkins signs multi-year extension to remain at ESPN as NBA analyst May 7, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady touchdown auction
Tom Brady
Football from Tom Brady's first touchdown pass to hit auction block Sunday May 7, 2021 | 11:44 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
NFL insider explained why he thinks the Patriots didn't pursue a Jimmy Garoppolo trade May 7, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have an important week looming.
CELTICS
Here's what the Celtics' playoff picture looks like with 6 games left May 6, 2021 | 11:54 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores a 2nd period goal past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins cruise past the mentally drained Rangers May 6, 2021 | 11:28 PM
David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand gather to celebrate a goal by Patrice Bergeron in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins beat Rangers 4-0 for 5th victory in 6 games May 6, 2021 | 9:50 PM
Franchy Cordero broke out of his slump on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox said about Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump May 6, 2021 | 9:03 PM
Jason McCourty is reportedly headed to Miami.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots CB Jason McCourty reportedly signing with Dolphins May 6, 2021 | 7:01 PM
Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr.
Patriots
Deatrich Wise Jr. says Patriots are 'hungry' to return to dominance in 2021 May 6, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Franchy Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9 May 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Patriots Cam Newton AFC East
Patriots
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg: Belichick will lead Patriots to AFC East title May 6, 2021 | 3:47 PM
Patriots OTAs spring schedule
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' spring workout schedule May 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Alex Cora called Xander Bogaerts 'the most consistent person in this organization' May 6, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge weighed in on when Jaylen Brown might return May 6, 2021 | 1:34 PM
Willie O'Ree Bruins
Bruins
SNL's Kenan Thompson stumping for Willie O'Ree to receive Congressional Gold Medal May 6, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Hall of Fame NFL executive ranks Patriots among teams having the best offseason May 6, 2021 | 10:19 AM
Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are intrigued by their potential together.
CELTICS
'He's just fun to play with': Why Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker are excited by their potential May 6, 2021 | 12:01 AM
The Celtics dominated a short-handed Magic team on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker leads Celtics in rout of Magic May 5, 2021 | 9:48 PM
Romeo Langford is in concussion protocols for Wednesday's game.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford enters NBA's concussion protocol after bumping heads in practice May 5, 2021 | 7:32 PM