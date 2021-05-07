Brad Stevens doesn’t know what Robert Williams’ availability will be for the next week

A little more than a week after returning from a left knee injury, Celtics center Robert Williams is back on the injury report.

Williams was out for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to turf toe, and he might be out for longer than that, according to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

“Well, turf toe is an interesting one because, for anybody that has ever had it, it’s a nuisance. It’s a difficult thing to deal with,” Stevens told reporters prior to Friday’s game. “He’s meeting with specialists and figuring out the best method of attack. He almost sat out Wednesday.

“It’s one of those things you can play through, but the pain is pretty significant and I think that each time he plays it’s going to feel more and more. So, he’s going to sit tonight and I don’t know what his availability will be like anytime in the next week. But, obviously, we’re going to have other guys step up. It’s not ideal.”

Friday’s game marks the 16th game Williams will miss due to injuries or health and safety protocols. Williams missed seven games in April due to left knee soreness.

Williams has had a positive impact on the Celtics since he became the team’s starting center in late March. Boston is 10-2 in games Williams has started this season and is 4-6 in the 10 games Williams hasn’t started since March 25.

For the season, Williams is averaging 8.1 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 71.9 percent from the field.