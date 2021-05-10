Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out for season with torn ligament in wrist, will require surgery

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist, the Celtics announced on Monday.

Brown will require surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament. Per the Celtics, that surgery will take place later this week.

Brown averaged career-highs with 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season and made his first All-Star game in February. He sat the Celtics’ last three games with a sprained ankle.

Per source, Jaylen Brown's wrist injury was not new. He's been dealing with lingering pain and the examination revealed the ligament tear. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 10, 2021

Romeo Langford suffered the same injury and had surgery last September. He played his first game this season in early April.

The Celtics said they will provide further updates as appropriate. They play the Heat for a second time on Tuesday.