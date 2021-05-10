Here’s what to know about Jaylen Brown’s season-ending wrist injury

Brown may have injured himself against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jaylen Brown is out for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist.
Jaylen Brown is out for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 10, 2021

Related Links

The Celtics announced a devastating blow to their playoff hopes on Monday: All-Star wing Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Brown made his first All-Star team in February and averaged career-highs across the board this season — 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and he finished the season with 48.4/39.7/76.4 shooting splits.

Here’s what you need to know about Brown’s injury and what it might mean to the team.

The injury could take some time to heal.

Brown suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. That same injury sidelined Romeo Langford until the beginning of April this season — nearly six months.

Advertisement

Per multiple medical sites, surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament generally requires a 3-6 month recovery. If Brown undergoes surgery this week, he could optimistically be back in action by August and pessimistically by November or December. In either case, Brown will likely have time next season to work his way back for the playoffs.

Some good news: The injury occurred in his non-shooting wrist. Langford wasn’t so lucky.

Brown has been nursing the injury for a while.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of the Globe, Brown has been dealing with the injury for a while and recent imaging showed the tear.

The injury may have occurred in the closing seconds of the Celtics’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last month. Brown back-cut a Thunder defender and absorbed contact to go to the free-throw line, but he landed badly on his wrist and remained on the floor in obvious pain afterward (the photo above this article is from that incident).

“I’m okay,” Brown said shortly after the game.

Brown also held his wrist following a fall against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the month, which would line up with reporting from the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy that placed the injury in mid-April. The Celtics took on the Lakers on April 15.

Advertisement

Still, if Brown’s fall against the Thunder didn’t injure his wrist, it certainly appeared to exacerbate things.

Brown is a tough player. In 2018-19, he dealt with a hand injury for the first few months of the season that made catching and releasing the ball painful and said nothing about it until he was asked point-blank about the padding he wore.

A torn ligament in his wrist is, of course, a much more serious injury.

Here are the numbers without Brown.

The Celtics outscored opponents by 1.1 points per 100 possessions in Brown’s minutes on the floor this season, per Cleaning the Glass. That total is in the 58th percentile league-wide, but Brown’s minutes have been a negative every year since the 2017-18 season (when they were the highest on the team). Brown was also a positive without Tatum on the floor — an achievement this season when Tatum has the highest on/off numbers on the team (aside from since-departed Jeff Teague and Daniel Theis).

On/off numbers have flaws, but it’s probably worth noting that Brown’s excellent season hasn’t always been a perfect predictor of Celtics’s success — they are 10-10 when Brown scores 27 or more, and 5-5 when he doesn’t play.

That’s not an indictment on Brown’s impact. This year’s iteration of the Celtics are just wildly unpredictable.

The Celtics probably don’t have the firepower without Brown.

Simply put, the Celtics aren’t likely to make a run without their best players. As Sean Grande noted on Twitter, the Celtics’s best four players — Brown, Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart — played just 292 minutes together.

Advertisement

Now the Celtics will likely have to win a play-in game without Brown. If they do, they will face one of the Nets, Sixers, and Bucks.

Maybe Jayson Tatum catches a heater and leads the Celtics on a spirited run. Maybe the Celtics gain a little momentum in the final few games as Kemba Walker continues to impress, and as Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard continue to familiarize themselves with the rotation. Maybe Evan Fournier’s recent surge is sustainable and the Celtics can find a little bit of life as an offensive juggernaut — in 348 possessions without Brown on the floor, lineups with Fournier and Tatum have outscored opponents by 7.1 points per 100 possessions.

None of that, however, is likely to carry the Celtics past the first round without Brown. He was a deserving All-Star and enjoyed an impressive season as one of the Celtics’s unquestioned leaders. They will miss his contributions on both ends, and it’s difficult to imagine any kind of sustained postseason success in his absence.

If there is a silver lining for the Celtics, one of their best players now gets a little extra time with his feet up rather than grinding his way through a playoff run without much hope. That might be necessary relief for Brown following a grueling stretch of basketball dating back to the bubble in Disney World.

For everyone else? The postseason outlook is grim.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to be in the moment.
TOM BRADY
Here's why Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to 'live in the present' May 10, 2021 | 10:06 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jaylen Brown out for season with torn ligament in wrist May 10, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
What the Patriots offense could look like with a rookie Mac Jones May 10, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Bill Kostroun
Bruins
What Ondrej Kase's return means for the Bruins May 10, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Connecticut Whale of NWHL sold to company headed by Needham businessman May 10, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
After two years with Jets, linebacker Harvey Langi re-signs with Patriots May 10, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Here's the latest on Patriots' attendance at offseason workouts May 10, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
NFL reporter suggests Matt Patricia, not Josh McDaniels, might be heir to Bill Belichick May 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL insider explained how the Patriots' draft process changed in 2021 May 10, 2021 | 10:40 AM
The Celtics honored Tommy Heinsohn on Sunday.
Tommy Heinsohn
Mike Gorman reflects on 'empty' season without Tommy Heinsohn as Celtics honor late legend May 9, 2021 | 8:05 PM
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success.
RED SOX
'It’s you guys that don’t believe in us': Rafael Devers, Red Sox enjoying themselves amidst MLB-leading start May 9, 2021 | 7:45 PM
Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Devers, Renfroe homer, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3 May 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Heat on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as yet another Celtics rally falls short in crucial loss to Heat May 9, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shouts at an official after a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' s Gavin Bayreuther and Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NHL
John Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach May 9, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Tom Brady wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother's Day.
Mother's Day
Tom Brady gives Mother's Day tribute to Gisele Bündchen May 9, 2021 | 2:53 PM
Tanner Houck gets the start for the first game in Worcester franchise history.
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, place Christian Arroyo on 10-day injured list May 9, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Mac Jones viewed as 'most polarizing' rookie quarterback by college coaches May 9, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob Baffert holds up the winner's trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
KENTUCKY DERBY
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed postrace drug test May 9, 2021 | 10:40 AM
Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown to miss third consecutive game due to right ankle sprain May 9, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Courtesy MSNBC
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Steve Kornacki proves good at calling all types of races May 9, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates with teammate J.D. Martinez (28) after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis, Xander Bogaerts hit home runs, Red Sox beat Orioles 11-6 May 8, 2021 | 11:21 PM
Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) looks for a pass behind the net.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins squandered an opportunity against the New York Rangers May 8, 2021 | 8:19 PM
New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid pounces on the puck as he makes a save against Bruins center Brad Marchand.
BRUINS
Bruins fall to Rangers, 5-4, in back-and-forth battle May 8, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Stew Milne
REVOLUTION
Revolution's three-game unbeaten streak snapped in loss at Nashville May 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM
The Boston Renegades, a women's tackle football team, were honored at Boston City Hall in 2019 for their second consecutive national championship.
BOSTON RENEGADES
3 things to know as the Revere-based Boston Renegades return to the field May 8, 2021 | 3:49 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens speaks to his players in a game against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
What to know about the NBA play-in tournament and how it pertains to the Celtics May 8, 2021 | 1:48 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73), and center Brad Marchand (63) gather to celebrate a goal by center Patrice Bergeron on Thursday.
NHL
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams May 8, 2021 | 12:54 PM
Jason McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots.
JASON MCCOURTY
Jason McCourty thanks Patriots for helping him live out childhood dream May 8, 2021 | 11:25 AM
James White played at Wisconsin from 2010-2013.
JAMES WHITE
James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin May 8, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Bobby Dalbec, right, is greeted near home plate by Hunter Renfroe, center, and Franchy Cordero (16) after he scored all of them on a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey.
RED SOX
Bobby Dalbec ends slump, lifts Red Sox past Orioles 6-2 May 8, 2021 | 9:14 AM