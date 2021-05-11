Heat clinch playoff spot, top Celtics 129-121

Boston has lost seven of 10.

Evan Fournier tries to block a shot by Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half.
Evan Fournier tries to block a shot by Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK,
AP
May 11, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.

Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

Related Links

“It does mean something. We don’t want to act like it’s nothing,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s not everything we want.”

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat. They swept the two-game series in Boston.

“To have a chance to play for everything is what everyone wants to do,” Robinson said. “It’s a good first step.”

Advertisement

Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 before missing the second half with an eye injury.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points. Jayson Tatum scored 33 and Evan Fournier 20. Boston has lost seven of 10.

“It’s a pride thing,” Walker said. “Individually, we’ve all got to look into the mirror and say: ‘Are we giving everything we’ve got?’ And to be honest, we’re not.”

The Celtics, who already clinched a spot in the 7-10 play-in tournament, trail Miami and Atlanta by three games, but lost the tiebreaker against both teams. Boston has three games left.

“When you have an opportunity to still make the postseason, you can’t complain about that,” Walker said.

It was the first game for the Celtics since they announced Monday that All-Star forward Jaylen Brown would miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left wrist for a torn tendon.

“We have to find the best version of the group that’s available right now,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

Coming off a 130-124 win over the Celtics on Sunday, the Heat showed the scoring balance — even without Butler — that carried them to the Eastern Conference title over Boston last season.

Advertisement

“That’s who we are when we’re at our best,” Spoelstra said. “The more weapons we have, we’re a more viable team.”

Both teams tightened up defensively in the third quarter, and it became more physical, with Boston’s Marcus Smart briefly having words with Robinson after the pair went to the floor hard when Smart was called for a foul.

Robinson scored eight of his 13 third-quarter points during a 17-4 spree that pushed Miami’s lead to 93-77. The Heat led by 14 entering the final quarter.

Dragic’s 3 gave the Heat a 105-84 edge with 9:02 to play, bringing some boos cascading down from the crowd filled to 25% percent capacity.

“I feel like this is what every player works for when the lights are on,” Herro said. “I’m ready to make another run again.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Butler went to floor in pain late in the second quarter but stayed in after Miami called timeout. … Herro had 13 points in the second quarter, getting by Boston rookie Payton Pritchard for some easy looks.

Celtics: Stevens said Brown had already left Boston and will have the procedure later this week. “You feel for Jaylen, he had a great year,” Stevens said. “He’s such an important part of us as we move forward.” … C Robert Williams III missed the game with left foot turf toe. … Stevens was whistled for a technical in the second quarter.

EARLY INJURY SCARE

Walker left in the game’s opening two minutes with an apparent left shoulder injury after colliding with Adebayo after grabbing a rebound.

Advertisement

Walker immediately dropped the ball, in play near the baseline in front of Miami’s bench as he walked off, heading down a runway toward the locker room with 10:13 left.

Tatum ran back to get the ball as Stevens screamed for guard Carsen Edwards, who took Walker’s place after a Celtics’ timeout. Walker returned with 6:25 left in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the 76ers on Thursday night. Miami lost both previous meetings, in Philadelphia, coming on consecutive days in January.

Celtics: At Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Massachusetts NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Opening Day at the new Polar Park for the Worcester Red Sox. The ground crew uncover home plate.
WOOSOX
A look inside Polar Park as the Worcester Red Sox win their first home game May 11, 2021 | 10:11 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2007, file photo, then-Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan celebrates after an NCAA college football game in Honolulu. Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, May 11, 2021, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman, File)
Colt Brennan
Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dies at 37 May 11, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens looks on during an April 30 game.
Sports Q
Sports Q survey: What's the one move you want the Celtics to make this offseason? May 11, 2021 | 6:47 PM
Jim Rice Red Sox NESN
Red Sox
Former Red Sox players Jim Rice, Ellis Burks, and Mo Vaughn discuss race in baseball May 11, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Taylor Hall
Chad Finn
Looking back at the Boston sports deadline deals that scored (and some that missed) May 11, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots James White
Patriots
New college graduate James White 'chomping at the bit' after re-signing with Patriots May 11, 2021 | 4:12 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
'Nobody can come out of this blameless': What Jackie MacMullan had to say about Brad Stevens May 11, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Kemba Walker Celtics
Celtics
Kemba Walker is dishing out a special assist to Boston's Black-owned businesses May 11, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Brett Duke
Patriots
What might the 2021 schedule look like for the Patriots? Heres a guess May 11, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski thinks Julian Edelman's NFL career might not be over May 11, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are the truths we know about the Red Sox May 11, 2021 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and others surround left wing Taylor Hall, center, to celebrate his winning goal in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston.
Bruins
Taylor Hall is very comfortable, and other takeaways from the Bruins' win May 11, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates his first-inning home run with Pedro Severino (28) during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Red Sox
Orioles avoid sweep in Monday's series finale vs. Red Sox May 10, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist.
CELTICS
Here’s what to know about Jaylen Brown’s season-ending wrist injury May 10, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Taylor Hall beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin in overtime to give Boston a 3-2 victory.
Bruins
Taylor Hall scores 2; Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East May 10, 2021 | 10:11 PM
Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to be in the moment.
TOM BRADY
Here's why Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to 'live in the present' May 10, 2021 | 10:06 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jaylen Brown out for season with torn ligament in wrist May 10, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
What the Patriots offense could look like with a rookie Mac Jones May 10, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Bill Kostroun
Bruins
What Ondrej Kase's return means for the Bruins May 10, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Connecticut Whale of NWHL sold to company headed by Needham businessman May 10, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
After two years with Jets, linebacker Harvey Langi re-signs with Patriots May 10, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Here's the latest on Patriots' attendance at offseason workouts May 10, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
NFL reporter suggests Matt Patricia, not Josh McDaniels, might be heir to Bill Belichick May 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL insider explained how the Patriots' draft process changed in 2021 May 10, 2021 | 10:40 AM
The Celtics honored Tommy Heinsohn on Sunday.
Tommy Heinsohn
Mike Gorman reflects on 'empty' season without Tommy Heinsohn as Celtics honor late legend May 9, 2021 | 8:05 PM
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success.
RED SOX
'It’s you guys that don’t believe in us': Rafael Devers, Red Sox enjoying themselves amidst MLB-leading start May 9, 2021 | 7:45 PM
Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Devers, Renfroe homer, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3 May 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Heat on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as yet another Celtics rally falls short in crucial loss to Heat May 9, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shouts at an official after a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' s Gavin Bayreuther and Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NHL
John Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach May 9, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Tom Brady wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother's Day.
Mother's Day
Tom Brady gives Mother's Day tribute to Gisele Bündchen May 9, 2021 | 2:53 PM