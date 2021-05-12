Celtics The outlook after Jaylen Brown’s wrist surgery is ‘very positive’ according to Brad Stevens "We’re all encouraged that he’s going to be fine after the surgery and will recover 110 percent." Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jaylen Brown posted a photo to social media with his arm in a cast and sling on Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair the torn ligament in his wrist.

“Every report out of his surgery is very positive,” Brad Stevens said after Wednesday’s game to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics announced that Brown will miss the rest of the season earlier this week. He tore the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist — the same injury Romeo Langford suffered last season during the bubble. Langford missed five months, although his injury was to his shooting hand, unlike Brown.

The injury occurred in mid-April, although Brad Stevens said even Brown couldn’t quite pinpoint when.

“The training staff we have and the medical staff we have does a terrific job,” Stevens said on Tuesday. “They’re on it, and they keep that open line of communication with the players. I think Jaylen and everybody else would second that.”

Brown made his first All-Star team this season. He averaged career highs in several categories — 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

“Obviously you feel for Jaylen, he had a great year,” Stevens said. “He’s such an important part of us in the here and now and as we move forward. We’re all encouraged that he’s going to be fine after the surgery and will recover 110 percent.”