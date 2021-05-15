Celtics Jayson Tatum shared why he’s always admired Kevin Garnett despite their ‘different personalities’ "Congratulations to him and his career, and all he accomplished." Jayson Tatum has developed into a superstar for the Celtics, much like Kevin Garnett. John Raoux/AP Photo

Jayson Tatum is a bit more mild-mannered than Kevin Garnett, to say the least, but that hasn’t stopped the current Celtics superstar from appreciating the way his predecessor approached the game.

“Obviously different personalities and positions, but I’ve always admired and respected him,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg after the Celtics’ 124-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Jayson Tatum shares his admiration for Kevin Garnett pic.twitter.com/1Jn3CrIFmf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2021

Tatum said Garnett – who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday – was his father Justin’s favorite player, so Tatum and his dad used to frequently watch Garnett play.

He said he’s also one of his favorite players and that the two have gotten to know each other a bit since Tatum has been in the NBA. Tatum, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds against Garnett’s former team, gave Garnett a shoutout before the induction ceremony.

“Congratulations to him and his career, and all he accomplished,” Tatum said. “Obviously, it’s well deserved.”