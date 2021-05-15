Celtics Paul Pierce will reportedly be inducted into Hall of Fame as part of 2021 class He'll join former teammates Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Springfield. Paul Pierce is reportedly joining teammates Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in the Hall of Fame. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Paul Pierce will reportedly join former teammates Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Springfield as the final member of the “Big Three” to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, the former Celtics star Pierce will be inducted as part of the 2021 class. Washburn reported that an official announcement is expected Sunday morning.

Pierce, the No. 10 overall pick out of Kansas in 1998, spent 15 years with the Celtics and is No. 2 on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 24,021 points. After shining as an individual on many mediocre teams early in his career, Pierce helped guide the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008 alongside Allen and Garnett.

He’s 16th all-time in scoring, appeared in 10 All-Star Games, and also played for the Nets, Wizards, and Clippers before signing a one-day contract with the Celtics in 2017 and retiring from the game.

Allen was inducted in 2018, and Garnett was part of the 2020 class that was enshrined Saturday.

There isn’t currently a set date for the 2021 ceremony.