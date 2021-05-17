Celtics Celtics hope to have mostly healthy roster for play-in game vs. Wizards Robert Williams practiced with the team on Monday. Robert Williams practiced with the Celtics on Monday. photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Boston Celtics hope to have a mostly healthy roster for their play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, according to Brad Stevens.

Stevens said Robert Williams is still a game-time decision. On Monday, the Celtics announced that Williams, who sat out the last four games with a case of turf toe, is ‘probable’ for Tuesday’s game.

“But Smart looked great, Kemba was good, Tristan is still dealing with some soreness, it looks like he’ll be good,” Stevens said. “So we should have definitely more than yesterday.”

Marcus Smart sat the final two games of the season with a calf bruise. He said the time off helped.

“These extra days, it counts,” Smart said. “Every last bit of it. So I’m feeling great. The training staff has done a good job of making sure to keep me in shape with this amount of time off and to stay ready.”

Walker sat the final two games as well. He acknowledged that he thought about whether the time off would break his rhythm after a late surge.

“I was still putting my work in, still getting shots up,” he said. “I’m trying to stay in rhythm as best I can, but the most important thing for me is to feel as good as possible, and I do. I feel really good right now and am just looking forward to tomorrow, to bring some energy and just enjoy playing against a really good team.”

After a pair of practices in the last three days, Stevens said the Celtics are ready for the Wizards — one of the NBA’s hottest teams over the last few months.

“Guys seem to be engaged,” Stevens said. “They’re ready. They know that the task is large. We’re not playing a typical eighth seed. We’re playing a team that was not healthy, but that’s super talented, that hit its stride once they got everybody back. And so it’s going to be a challenge, we know that, and so you could tell that our guys were locked in and ready to practice and ready to prepare for tomorrow’s game.”