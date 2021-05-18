Celtics Robert Williams expected to be available for Celtics vs. Wizards Robert Williams missed several games with turf toe. Robert Williams is expected to play against the Wizards. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Celtics will have a nearly full roster for their play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, according to Brad Stevens.

The only player on the Celtics’s injury report aside from Jaylen Brown — who is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist — is Robert Williams, who was sidelined for four games to end the season with turf toe. Williams was listed as “probable” by the Celtics.

“Rob’s going to go through his pregame shooting and everything else — but he practiced yesterday, went through shoot-around this morning, so we’re hopeful that he plays,” Stevens told reporters via Zoom on Tuesday, prior to the game.

With Williams on the floor, the Celtics have outscored opponents by 1.6 points per 100 possessions this season, but that number spiked since Williams entered the starting lineup when the Celtics traded Daniel Theis at the trade deadline. In his last 15 games, Williams has a net rating of +9.1. With Williams on the floor, the Celtics scored 116.7 points per 100 possessions this season, which is 78th percentile league-wide.

The Celtics and Wizards tip off at 9 p.m. on TNT. If the Celtics win, they face the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. If they lose, they will take on the winner of the Pacers and Hornets for an opportunity to face the 76ers.