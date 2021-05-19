Celtics-Nets series will tip off Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Brooklyn
The rest of the series schedule has yet to be announced.
Moments after Tuesday’s play-in game between the Celtics and Wizards concluded, the NBA announced the Boston-Brooklyn playoff series will open Saturday at 8 p.m. in Brooklyn.
The Celtics were 0-3 against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the second-seeded Nets this season, losing once in Boston (123-95 on Christmas Day), and twice in Brooklyn (121-109 on March 11 and 109-104 on April 23).
