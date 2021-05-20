Celtics

Morning sports update: Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Nets playoff series

The first-round series gets underway on Saturday night.

Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart facing the Nets in April. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

By Hayden Bird

The Bruins defeated the Capitals 3-2 in double overtime on Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the two teams’ first-round playoff series.

Craig Smith scored the winner for Boston, pouncing on a mistake from Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Game 4 of the series gets underway on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 7-3.

Celtics-Nets schedule: Having advanced through the play-in tournament with a 118-100 win over the Wizards on Tuesday, the Celtics’ reward is a difficult matchup against the star-studded Nets.

Boston, as a seventh seed, will face second-seeded Brooklyn starting with Game 1 on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the best-of-seven series schedule:

  • Game 1: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn (ABC)
  • Game 2: Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn (NBCSB/TNT)
  • Game 3: Friday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. at Boston (NBCSB/ABC)
  • Game 4: Sunday, May 30, 7 p.m. at Boston (NBCSB/TNT)
  • *Game 5: Tuesday, June 1, Time TBD at Brooklyn
  • *Game 6: Thursday, June 3, Time TBD at Boston
  • *Game 7: Saturday, June 5, Time TBD at Brooklyn

* If necessary

Trivia: In the 2002 Celtics-Nets Eastern Conference Finals matchup, Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker led Boston in scoring. Who was third on the team in total points through the six-game series?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was originally drafted by the Nets second overall in 1991.

On this day: In 1984, Roger Clemens pitched seven up-and-down innings, striking out seven, and recorded the first of what would eventually become 354 career wins in a 5-4 victory over the Twins.

“There’s no question about it,” Red Sox manager Ralph Houk told Boston Globe reporter Peter Gammons of Clemens. “He’s going to be a good one.”

Daily highlight: Taylor Hall’s tying goal in the second period on Wednesday was a quality finish.

Trivia answer: Kenny Anderson

