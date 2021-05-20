Newsletter Signup
The Bruins defeated the Capitals 3-2 in double overtime on Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the two teams’ first-round playoff series.
Craig Smith scored the winner for Boston, pouncing on a mistake from Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov.
Game 4 of the series gets underway on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 7-3.
Celtics-Nets schedule: Having advanced through the play-in tournament with a 118-100 win over the Wizards on Tuesday, the Celtics’ reward is a difficult matchup against the star-studded Nets.
Boston, as a seventh seed, will face second-seeded Brooklyn starting with Game 1 on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Here’s the rest of the best-of-seven series schedule:
* If necessary
Trivia: In the 2002 Celtics-Nets Eastern Conference Finals matchup, Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker led Boston in scoring. Who was third on the team in total points through the six-game series?
(Answer at the bottom.)
Hint: He was originally drafted by the Nets second overall in 1991.
More from Boston.com:
Craig Smith’s reaction to scoring Game 3’s winning goal:
The Jaguars officially signed Tim Tebow:
On this day: In 1984, Roger Clemens pitched seven up-and-down innings, striking out seven, and recorded the first of what would eventually become 354 career wins in a 5-4 victory over the Twins.
“There’s no question about it,” Red Sox manager Ralph Houk told Boston Globe reporter Peter Gammons of Clemens. “He’s going to be a good one.”
Daily highlight: Taylor Hall’s tying goal in the second period on Wednesday was a quality finish.
Trivia answer: Kenny Anderson
