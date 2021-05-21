Celtics Morning sports update: Kendrick Perkins says he ‘wouldn’t want to play with Brad Stevens’ after Nets comments "That was just disturbing to hear." Brad Stevens during the Celtics-Wizards play-in game. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays on Thursday, 8-7. Boston took the lead in the 9th inning thanks to J.D. Martinez’s go-ahead two-run home run.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Capitals in Game 4 of the two teams’ first-round playoff matchup at 6:30 p.m. Boston leads the series 2-1.

Tomorrow, the Celtics face the Nets in Game 1 of the playoffs at 8 p.m.

And also on Saturday at 8 p.m., the Revolution face the Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Perkins weighed in on Brad Stevens: Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was asked for his thoughts on comments made by current Boston coach Brad Stevens ahead of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Nets.

Stevens candidly acknowledged earlier in the week that Brooklyn, the star-studded second seed in the Eastern Conference, has an advantage on paper.

Brad Stevens: "We'll do our best to get ready for Brooklyn. They're the best of the best. As a fan of the NBA, it's hard to see those guys losing. We're going to have to play great and play great together." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 19, 2021

Perkins, responding on ESPN in a Thursday segment, criticized Stevens.

“Brad Stevens, if you love Brooklyn that much, why don’t you go coach them?” he said.

“Listen, I played for the Boston Celtics for eight-and-a-half years,” Perkins continued. “I know the definition. It’s the ‘City of Champions.’ They have something that’s called ‘Celtic Pride.’ That wasn’t Celtic Pride, and no I wouldn’t want to play with Brad Stevens. I cannot go to war with a coach that is sitting up here praising and glorifying an opponent that I possibly could upset. How about going and saying hey, we’re going to be prepared, we’re going to be ready?”

Stevens, in the context of his pre-series comments, has maintained that Boston can pull an upset.

“I mean this is a fun challenge,” Stevens told reporters on Thursday. “Listen, [the Nets] are a heck of a team, but our guys are — we have some guys in here that have been through some big-time series before, and have raised their level to meet the moment on several occasions. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

Still, Perkins wasn’t convinced.

“It was just disturbing,” Perkins added. “I tried to get down with Brad because people I know think he’s good with Xs and Os. But this right here took me over the top. I’m sorry, a lot of people may not like what I said, but I really don’t give a damn. That was just disturbing to hear.”

Trivia: Kendrick Perkins was drafted in 2003. What current NBA head coach was also selected that year?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: Though he never played for the Celtics, he does have familial ties to the organization.

Despite losing to the Celtics, the Wizards still made it to the playoffs on Thursday:

Rob Gronkowski, hockey goalie:

On this day: In 1987, the Celtics defeated the Pistons 110-101 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite Isiah Thomas scoring a game-high 36 points, Boston prevailed thanks in part because of Larry Bird’s near-triple-double (31 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds).

Of course, the series’ drama was just beginning. The Pistons would rally once the series returned to Detroit, taking the next two games. It would culminate in Game 6 with a Celtics win, but only after some more Bird heroics in Game 5.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Let “Florida Man” J.D. Martinez take you into the weekend.

Florida man steps in with 2 outs in the 9th…AND TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/y4fCPBbxkR — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2021

Trivia answer: Luke Walton