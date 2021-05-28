Celtics Nets guard Bruce Brown experienced racism growing up in Boston "It's my city. You grow up and you try to get used to it." Bruce Brown says he experienced racism in Boston as a kid. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Nets guard Bruce Brown is excited to return to his hometown in Boston for Game 3 of Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Celtics.

“Watching the Celtics all the time in the playoffs, and being a huge Rondo fan growing up, it’s been cool playing in the postseason,” Brown told Boston.com earlier this week. “I can’t wait to actually play in the Garden and get to be in that atmosphere in front of a sold-out crowd. It’s going to be fun.”

On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving was asked about his own return to Boston. Irving said he hoped Celtics fans would avoid “subtle racism.”

“It’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston,” Irving said. “So I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on. Subtle racism and people yelling s— from the crowd. But even if it is, that’s just the nature of the game, and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”

On Friday, Brown was asked about Irving’s comments and whether he has ever experienced racism.

“When I was younger I experienced a few things for sure,” Brown said. “I mean, it’s my city. You grow up and you try to get used to it, really not think about it too much. I definitely in my high school days experienced a few things for sure. But it’s tough, you get through it. I try not to worry about it too much.”

Brown was asked if he was willing to share any of his experiences.

“[In] high school I was called a few names before,” Brown said. “I was called a monkey before just because I was dating the opposite race at the time. So it was tough at the time, but now it’s just like whatever.”

The Celtics and Nets tip off at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.