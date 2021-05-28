Celtics Jayson Tatum says it’s ‘sad’ to hear about players experiencing racism in Boston "I think most people should understand what he was talking about," Tatum said of Kyrie Irving's recent comments. Jayson Tatum hopes Celtics fans don't cross any lines when Kyrie Irving makes his return to Boston. AP Photo/Tony Dejak

In the days between Games 2 and 3 of the Celtics-Nets playoff series, much of the discussion has turned from basketball to issues off the court.

Nets star Kyrie Irving told reporters following Game 2 that he hopes he won’t experience “subtle racism” in his first game in front of fans at TD Garden since leaving the Celtics in 2019. Irving added he’s “not the only one who can attest” to experiencing racism in Boston.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum understood what Irving said and is hoping Celtics fans don’t cross any lines during Friday’s Game 3.

“You just hope that, obviously, everyone is expected to act a certain way,” Tatum told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “Cheer for your respective teams and say what you want to say in a competitive manner. You can’t cross any lines. I kind of understood what he was saying about just trying to keep it about basketball. I think most people should understand what he was talking about just with the nature of everything that’s kind of happened the last couple days.”

Since Irving’s comments on Tuesday, several current and former players have shared that they’ve experienced racism in Boston, including Celtics players Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson. In particular, Smart said he’s heard racial slurs used at TD Garden, adding “It’s kind of sad and sickening.” In a Players’ Tribune article written in 2020, Smart detailed an incident in which a woman wearing a Celtics jersey with a kid called him a racial slur outside TD Garden.

Tatum said he hasn’t had similar experiences as Smart, but he also agrees with Smart’s feeling on the matter.

“I can’t say I personally have [heard racial slurs] towards me,” Tatum said. “Everybody has different experiences. Smart has been open about those incidents. I can say it is sad and it’s something that shouldn’t be tolerated in any arena.”

As for his relationship with Irving, Tatum said he still keeps in touch with his former teammate.

“He’s a great friend of mine,” Tatum said.