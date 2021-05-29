Celtics Robert Williams in walking boot after suffering an ankle sprain in Game 3 Williams's status for Game 4 is unknown. Robert Williams left Game 3 early due to an ankle injury.

Robert Williams was dealt with another injury on Friday.

The Celtics center suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of the team’s Game 3 win over the Nets on Friday. Williams’s left foot was in a walking boot after the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. Williams’s status for Sunday’s Game 4 is unknown, Stevens added.

The ankle injury is on the same leg as the turf toe Williams is dealing with. Williams has missed five of the Celtics’ last 10 games entering Friday due to turf toe. However, Williams has been limited in the games he’s played in over that span. He also reaggravated the injury in a regular-season game against the Heat and in the Play-In Tournament game against the Wizards, forcing him to leave those games early.

Williams has been impressive in the short time he’s played so far in the series against the Nets. He had 11 points and nine rebounds to go with a playoff franchise-record nine blocks in Game 1. He followed that up with eight points and six rebounds in Game 2.