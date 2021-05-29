Celtics Robert Williams doubtful, Kemba Walker questionable for Game 4 between Celtics and Nets Robert Williams and Kemba Walker double team Kyrie Irving. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As the Celtics try to even the series at two games apiece against the Brooklyn Nets, they may be without big man Robert Williams and point guard Kemba Walker.

Walker was ruled questionable due to a left knee medial bone bruise. Williams is doubtful with a left ankle sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4:



Jaylen Brown (left Scapholunate Ligament surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2021

Williams, who gave the Celtics a huge lift in Game 1, left during the first half of Game 3 and was in a walking boot after the game.

Walker, who has hit just 13 of 40 field goals this series, was sore Saturday and will undergo tests Sunday before Game 4 tips off at 7 p.m.

Jaylen Brown is out for the entire playoffs following left Scapholunate Ligament surgery.

The Celtics, fresh off a 125-119 win in Game 3, trail the series 2-1.