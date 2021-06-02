Celtics Report: Celtics could eye Jason Kidd, Lloyd Pierce for head coach interviews after front office shakeup ESPN's Marc Spears also reported Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen is also expected to interview for the head coaching vacancy. LeBron James talks with Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd during the 2020 playoffs. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Celtics’ seismic shift in leadership is barely hours old, and we’re already seeing potential suggestions for the team’s head-coaching vacancy trickle in.

Danny Ainge is officially stepping down as the team’s head of basketball operations after 18 seasons following a tumultuous 2021. In his place steps head coach Brad Stevens, who will apparently help choose his replacement on the bench.

Boston’s basketball fans might recognize a few of the early names being floated as possible coaching interview candidates.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to interview for the Celtics job.

Kidd has five years of head coaching experience with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, owning a 183-190 record overall. However, he oversaw teams with winning records in four of those five years before he was fired by the Bucks in the midst of the 2017-18 season.

The Hall-of-Fame point guard now serves as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning a title with the team in 2020.

Pierce, meanwhile, spent just over two seasons as the coach of the Atlanta Hawks, who struggled to a 63-120 record during his tenure beginning in 2018. The team fired Pierce midseason this year and surged toward the playoffs under interim coach Nate McMillan.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reports Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen could also be considered as a candidate to replace Stevens.

Of course, it’s important to note that Stevens — who became the Celtics’ head coach in 2013 without any prior NBA coaching experience — will certainly look outside the high-profile names to fill the vacancy he leaves behind.