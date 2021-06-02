Celtics Morning sports update: Danny Ainge reportedly ‘seriously considering his future,’ could step down Ainge has been the Celtics' president of basketball operations since 2003. Danny Ainge watches the Celtics-Wizards game in January, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Celtics were eliminated by the Nets on Tuesday in a 123-109 Game 5 loss. Brooklyn moves on to face Milwaukee in the next round of the NBA playoffs.

The Red Sox lost to the Astros, 5-1. Boston will face Houston again tonight at 8:10 p.m.

And the Bruins face the Islanders again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Game 3 of the second-round matchup with the series tied 1-1.

Adrian Wojnarowski’s report on Danny Ainge: Following the Celtics’ first-round playoff exit on Tuesday to the Nets, ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that a major organizational shakeup could be coming for Boston.

According to Wojnarowski, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is “seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down.”

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

A separate report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix noted that Ainge might not retire if he left the Celtics.

“Sense is he would look for other opportunities,” Mannix tweeted.

If Danny Ainge exits, he isn’t expected to retire, sources told @SInow. Ainge has been running the Celtics for nearly two decades. Sense is he would look for other opportunities. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 2, 2021

Ainge has been in his current role since 2003, and has led Boston through multiple roster rebuilds. He won NBA Executive of the Year in 2008 after Boston won the championship.

Trivia: Only one player from the 2017 NBA draft has averaged more points per game in their career so far than Jayson Tatum. Who is that player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for Louisville in college.

More from Boston.com:

Kia Nurse’s game-winner for the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday:

"OH MY GOODNESS. WHAT A FINISH IN CHICAGO"



KIA NURSE FTW ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aTzNZxNRld — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 2, 2021

On this day: In 1995, Roger Clemens made his first start of the season after being limited by injuries. However, he was overshadowed on the night by Red Sox shortstop John Valentin, who went 5-5 and hit three home runs in a 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Daily highlight: Scituate, Mass. native Conor Garland scored Team USA’s fourth goal in a 4-2 win over Italy in the final preliminary round game of the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Trivia answer: Donovan Mitchell