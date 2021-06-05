Celtics Celtics assistant Jerome Allen reportedly interviews for Boston gig, expected to interview for Portland job Allen's been with the Celtics since 2015. Jerome Allen seems to be drawing interest for multiple head coaching vacancies. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Celtics might have some competition in finding their next head coach.

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen has interviewed for the job to replace Brad Stevens and is expected to interview with the Trail Blazers for their head coaching spot, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Saturday.

Allen, who played professionally for 14 years in the NBA and overseas, joined the Celtics as an assistant coach in 2015. Allen has “been a positive influence, forging close relationships with the players” during his time in Boston, according to Washburn.

Prior to joining the Celtics, Allen was the head coach of the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s basketball team for six seasons. In 2020, Allen received a 15-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA due to accepting bribes to help a student get on the recruiting list in order to get accepted into Penn during his time as head coach.

Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga is expected to interview for the job while assistant coach Scott Morrison will interview for the job, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported. Larranaga’s been a Celtics assistant since 2012 while Morrison’s been a Celtics assistant since 2017. Morrison was the head coach of the Maine Red Claws for three years prior to coaching the Celtics, winning the D-League Coach of the Year Award in 2015.

Not long after Stevens stepped down as Celtics head coach to become their president of basketball operations, it was reported that the Celtics would interview internal candidates before looking at external candidates for the job.

The Trail Blazers became the second team to have a head coach opening after they agreed to part ways with Terry Stotts on Friday. Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard already publically vouched for his team to hire either Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd or Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups to be the team’s next head coach. Both Kidd and Billups have been rumored candidates for the Celtics job.

In addition to internal candidates plus Kidd and Billups, Duke women’s basketball head coach (and ex-Celtics assistant coach) Kara Lawson, 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell, and Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka are just a few of the names that have been rumored to replace Stevens.

The Magic entered the head coach search Saturday when they agreed to part ways with Steve Clifford. The now ex-Magic coach has prior ties with Kemba Walker. Clifford was Walker’s head coach for five seasons in Charlotte.