Celtics Jason Kidd, reported candidate for Celtics coaching job, withdraws from Blazers’ search Kidd is currently an assistant coach with the Lakers. Jason Kidd is not interested in coaching the Blazers. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jason Kidd, who reportedly will interview for the Celtics’ vacant coaching job, will not be a candidate to coach the Trail Blazers, per ESPN.

Per Wojnarowski, Kidd withdrew his name from contention after Damian Lillard called for him to be hired following Terry Stotts’ firing shortly after the Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs. Kidd cited the awkward position his hire would create for Lillard and the Blazers’ organization.

“Portland’s a first-class organization and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I’ve decided not to be one of them,” Kidd said, per ESPN. “Whoever they choose will have big shoes to fill from Terry [Stotts].”

Wojnarowski added that Kidd wants to be a good teammate as an assistant coach with the Lakers. Questions swirled about his willingness to take a backseat to Frank Vogel when the Lakers initially hired him. Kidd was a head coach for both the Nets and Bucks previously.

Per Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Kidd is expected to interview with the Celtics to replace Brad Stevens. Stevens was promoted to President of Basketball Operations with the Celtics when Danny Ainge retired one day after the Celtics were eliminated from the postseason.

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen reportedly interviewed for the job as well. Other internal candidates include Jay Larranaga and Scott Morrison, while the Celtics will also reportedly interview a lengthy list of outside candidates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly liked Kidd and advocated for him to keep his job. In 2018, Kidd told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Antetokounmpo offered to call the owners and his agent in an attempt to save his job when he learned the Bucks organization planned to fire Kidd.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Kidd said he told Antetokounmpo. “All you can do is tell the truth. That’s it.”

Kidd has a record of 183-190 as a head coach. He was 139-152 in Milwaukee.