The Celtics will reportedly speak to Chauncey Billups about their open coaching position. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Brad Stevens and the Celtics received permission to speak to Clippers assistant coach and former NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics reached out hoping to speak to a variety of candidates around the league, including Billups, Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, and Brooklyn assistant Ime Udoka, per Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that the Celtics’ list of candidates is “expansive” at this stage.

Stevens stepped down as coach of the Celtics last week to take over for Danny Ainge, who retired as the President of Basketball Operations. He reportedly interviewed several candidates from his own staff already, including Jerome Allen, Jay Larranaga and Scott Morrison. Allen spoke to the Pistons about an assistant coaching position on Wednesday, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

Per Wojnarowski, Stevens also interviewed Joe Mazzulla, who joined his staff two years ago. Mazzulla had not been previously reported. Prior to joining the Celtics, Mazzulla — who played for West Virginia in college — was the head coach at Division II program Fairmont State University, where he was 43-17 in two seasons. He worked extensively with Romeo Langford, attempting to help the young wing rehab and fix his jump shot.

The Celtics are expected to be one of the most appealing jobs on the coaching market this summer, both due to their young star power and the franchise’s storied history.