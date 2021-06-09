Celtics Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen reportedly has been offered ‘similar position’ by Pistons Jerome Allen joined the Celtics in 2015. Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen, here pictured in 2015, has an offer from the Detroit Pistons. AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen interviewed for the team’s open head coaching position, but he reportedly has a back-up plan with the Pistons.

Per The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, Allen has been offered a “similar position” with the Pistons to the one he currently occupies in Boston. Allen interviewed for the Celtics’ head coaching position over the weekend.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen has been offered a similar position with the Detroit Pistons and is meeting with the franchise in Detroit today, a source told @TheUndefeated. Allen has also interviewed for the Celtics head coach opening. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 9, 2021

Allen joined the Celtics in 2015 after he was given a 15-year, show-cause ban from the NCAA for allegedly accepting bribes to help a student get on the recruiting list to get accepted into Penn, where he was the head coach. Allen became a popular member of the coaching staff and was highly regarded by Celtics players.

If the Celtics don’t plan to hire internally, they might see several assistant coaches walk away since head coaches often prefer to bring on their own staff. Both Jay Larranaga and Scott Morrison interviewed for the head coaching role as well.

The Celtics are expected to interview Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups, Kara Lawson, and several others as they search for Brad Stevens’ replacement. Last week, the Celtics stunned the NBA by announcing Stevens will replace Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations.

At his introductory press conference, Stevens said he was “really looking forward to diving into this process.

“I think the good news about whoever we hire, they don’t have to fill Doc Rivers’ shoes like I did, and they don’t have to fill Danny Ainge’s shoes now like I do,” Stevens said. “The good news is they just have to figure out a way to be better than the last guy.”