Celtics Jayson Tatum reportedly commits to playing for US Olympic team this summer Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics this season.





Jayson Tatum has committed to playing for the United States at this summer’s Olympics, according to Yahoo! Sports.

It is the first Olympic berth for the 23-year-old Tatum, who averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics this season.

Draymond Green and Damian Lillard also committed Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

This won’t be Tatum’s first international experience — he averaged 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a brief stint with Team USA during the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.