Celtics Celtics reportedly agree to trade Kemba Walker, first-round pick to Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown Boston sends the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft to Oklahoma City as part of the reported terms of the deal. Kemba Walker playing for the Celtics in 2020. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Celtics have reportedly agreed to trade guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a deal that would bring Al Horford back to Boston.

The terms of the trade, announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday morning, include Walker and the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft going to the Thunder along with a 2025 second-round pick.

In return, the Celtics reunite with Al Horford (who played in Boston from 2016-2019), 21-year-old center Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.

Boston signed Walker to a maximum contract in 2019, but the 31-year-old has battled injuries in two seasons since. Limited in minutes, Walker averaged under 20 points per game for the first time since the 2014-2015 season. His future with the Celtics had been speculated about prior to the deal.

Horford signed as a free agent in Boston in 2016 but opted out in 2019, leaving for the 76ers. He was traded by Philadelphia in Dec. 2020 to Oklahoma City.

It’s the first major move for Brad Stevens after the former Celtics coach was promoted to President of Basketball Operations following the recent departure of Danny Ainge.