Celtics reportedly hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as head coach

The Celtics’ head coaching search is over.

Boston is reportedly hiring Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as its new coach, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as the franchise's new coach, sources tell ESPN.

It will be Udoka’s first head coaching role, having spent the last nine season as an assistant.

The 43-year old comes to the Celtics after one season with the Brooklyn Nets, who were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals after knocking the Celtics out of the playoffs in the first round.

Before that, he had spent seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich and a year with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Udoka comes highly endorsed by Celtics stars Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart, whom he coached in the 2019 FIBA World Championships, which new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly valued as he sought a new voice to connect with and motivate the team.

The new coach also played seven seasons in the NBA after going undrafted out of Portland State University, including stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trailblazers, and San Antonio Spurs.