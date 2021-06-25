Celtics Brian Scalabrine gets multiyear extension to stay with NBC Sports Boston Scalabrine will continue to serve as the game analyst for every Celtics broadcast on the network alongside Mike Gorman. Brian Scalabrine (left) and Mike Gorman will continue as the Celtics broadcast team on NBC Sports Boston.





Brian Scalabrine has signed a multiyear contract extension with NBC Sports Boston to continue as the lead analyst on Celtics broadcasts.

Scalabrine, 43, spent five of his 11 NBA seasons with the Celtics, winning a championship in 2007-08. He has been part of NBCSB’s Celtics broadcast team since 2015-16.

He will serve as the game analyst for every Celtics broadcast on the network alongside Mike Gorman, who will be entering his 40th season as the team’s television play-by-play voice in 2021-22.

Scalabrine became the primary analyst this past season after the death of Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn last November.

“Brian’s knowledge and passion for the Celtics and NBA adds great value to our game productions and Celtics related content across all of the NBC Sports Boston platforms,” said Kevin Miller, vice president of content creation and strategy at the network. “We’re excited to have Scal remain on our team for years to come.”

Scalabrine will continue to contribute to Celtics studio programming and other content.