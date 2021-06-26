Newsletter Signup
Jaylen Brown on Friday paid tribute to a University of California, Berkeley professor who helped shape him into the activist he is today.
Dr. Hardy Frye, described as a “respected scholar,” “brilliant professor,” and “loving husband and father,” inspired the current Celtics forward when Brown was in college.
“Professor Frye will be missed I learned so much from him at Berkeley he taught me what activism truly is RIP,” Brown wrote.
On the African American Studies & African Diaspora Studies portion of the university’s website, Frye is referred to as “a professor of sociology with a research emphasis on community development, policy analysis, program evaluation, and building collaborative school-community partnerships.”
Brown has used his platform as an NBA player to shed light on racial injustices, education reform, and other social issues.
“I think I’ve always been a leader in a sense,” Brown said last year. “Whether it’s on-court or off the court, it’s just natural. It’s not anything that’s unfamiliar to me. It’s just now the opportunity’s being presented, and you just gotta step into that role.”
