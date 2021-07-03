Celtics NBA insider expects Celtics would consider trading Jaylen Brown if one of two superstars becomes available Chris Mannix is extremely high on Brown but said the Celtics would likely pounce at the chance to get Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard. Jaylen Brown was an All-Star last season. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

NBA reporter Chris Mannix doesn’t think the Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown simply to shake things up.

He does, however, believe they would consider dealing him if they can get either Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in return.

Mannix noted that Beal has to decide in the coming weeks whether or not he wants to stay in Washington. If he does, the conversation is moot. If not, the Celtics could be in the mix.

“We all know at this point about the relationship between Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum,” Mannix said on NBC Sports Boston.

He also brought up Lillard, whose future in Portland is currently unclear.

“If in the coming weeks the Blazers decide that they have to trade Damian Lillard, I think Boston would be in a pretty good position to make a strong offer that would have to include Jaylen Brown,” Mannix said.

The Celtics, Wizards, and Blazers all made the playoffs but fizzled early.