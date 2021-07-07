Celtics Damon Stoudamire reportedly agrees to become Celtics assistant coach Stoudamire was the head coach for Pacific prior to joining Ime Udoka's staff. Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire has reportedly agreed to become a Celtics assistant coach with longtime friend Ime Udoka. AP Photo/Young Kwak

Damon Stoudamire has agreed to become a Celtics assistant coach on Ime Udoka’s staff, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Stoudamire — who was the Rookie of the Year in 1995 — most recently was the head coach at Pacific after grinding his way through the assistant coaching ranks at various stops. He put together a 71-77 record as head coach, taking over a team that went 8-20 before he arrived. Pacific went 23-10 in 2019-20, and Stoudamire was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year.

Stoudamire averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 assists during his 13-year NBA career.

The Celtics hired Ime Udoka as their head coach after promoting Brad Stevens to President of Basketball Operations. Udoka and Stoudamire grew up together in Portland, and after Udoka brought on Spurs assistant Will Hardy, Stoudamire was one of Udoka’s first rumored targets.

At his introductory press conference, Udoka described the types of people he wanted to see in his front office.

“I’m looking for energy, juice in the building, a great environment to produce winning,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking for in my staff and some of the people I’ve talked to so far. Then, in general, just a little bit of mix. I don’t feel like I need to have an energetic staff more so than a veteran staff, so I’m looking at both areas and a ton of great candidates. We’re kind of nailing that down now as we speak.”

Udoka has overhauled the Celtics coaching staff. Longtime assistant coaches Jay Larranaga and Jamie Young were both let go, and Jerome Allen joined the Pistons this offseason. Scott Morrison interviewed with the Wizards for their head coaching position.

Joe Mazzulla, who joined the Celtics’ staff before the 2019-20 season, reportedly will maintain his position.