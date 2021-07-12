Celtics Jaylen Brown beats Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Hell Hoops,’ wins money for charity Brown hit a trick shot on Kimmel's show to win $25,000 for his charity, the 7uice Foundation. Jaylen Brown. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown didn’t exactly burn down the nets at the 3-point Contest in the 2021 All-Star Game, failing to make it out of the first round of the competition.

But he managed to deliver from deep when the heat was on last Thursday.

The Celtics All-Star forward had to show off his shooting acumen on a game of “Hell Hoops” during a guest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show last week with a $25,000 charity donation to Brown’s charity, the 7uice Foundation, on the line.

Normally, having three chances to hit a three-pointer wouldn’t seem too daunting of a task for a man shooting nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc in his NBA career.

Then again, those shot attempts don’t usually involve putting the ball through a rotating hoop surrounded by giant inflatable defenders and columns of smoke meant to distract him.

But after he missed his first two attempts at the circus shot, Brown got a kind bounce on his final attempt, earning a dap from co-host Anthony Anderson and a $25,000 check made out to the 7uice Foundation.

The 24-year-old star joked that the challenge was “too easy” after the fact, saying “make it a little harder next time.”

Too Easy make it a little harder next time 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/bEG89osAgf — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 9, 2021

Brown’s been taking advantage of his extended offseason with visits to Kimmel’s show and to former President Barack Obama last month.

But Celtics fans will also notice, of course, that Brown’s injured right wrist appears to be healed, with no sign of a cast anywhere. His shooter’s touch is evidently also still intact by the looks of it, a good sign for Brown’s readiness for training camp this fall.