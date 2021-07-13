Celtics Celtics reportedly add Warriors development coach Aaron Miles to staff Miles was promoted within the Warriors organization in 2019. Ime Udoka will reportedly add development coach Aaron Miles to his staff. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Celtics have added another new face to their assistant coaching staff: Warriors player development coach Aaron Miles.

According to Jake Fischer, the former Kansas Jayhawks guard will join Ime Udoka’s staff after a successful stint with the Warriors. Miles rose through the coaching ranks — after becoming an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast University, he was hired to coach the Warriors’ G-League team in 2017. Two years later, he was promoted to the assistant staff with the Warriors.

As a player, Miles averaged 8.6 points and 9.6 assists at Kansas. The Warriors signed him after he went undrafted but released him before his contract was guaranteed. He spent nine years in Europe before returning to Kansas to be the school’s assistant director of student-athlete development.

Miles joins Damon Stoudamire and Will Hardy on Ime Udoka’s staff after Udoka replaced Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. Udoka will also reportedly keep Joe Mazzulla on staff.

“I’m looking for energy, juice in the building, a great environment to produce winning,” Udoka said at his introductory press conference. “That’s what I’m looking for in my staff and some of the people I’ve talked to so far. Then, in general, just a little bit of mix. I don’t feel like I need to have an energetic staff more so than a veteran staff, so I’m looking at both areas and a ton of great candidates.”

Neither Jay Larranaga nor Jamie Young plans to return next season, and Jerome Allen accepted a position with the Detroit Pistons.