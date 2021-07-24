Celtics Former Celtics forward Jared Sullinger reportedly wants to coach once he retires from playing He's currently gaining experience through The Basketball Tournament. Jared Sullinger played with the Celtics from 2012-2016. Kathy Kmonicek/AP Photo

As Jared Sullinger pursues his eventual goal of coaching when he retires from playing, The Basketball Tournament has been a perfect way to gain some experience and traction.

The former Celtics forward, who led Ohio State’s Carmen’s Crew to a 2019 championship as a player and coach, is now focusing on coaching the team. He said TBT is a lead-up into the process of transitioning into his next professional stage.

“I feel like TBT is a great place not only for the players to build a resume but as well as for people to build a coaching resume,” Sullinger said, according to Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch. “You see a lot of great coaches out here showing a lot of great sets and showing a lot of great defensive schemes and showing they can coach, so it gives people opportunities to showcase what they can do.”

Sullinger, who played with the Celtics from 2012-2016, recently shined as a player in South Korea and has been playing in summer leagues of late. According to Jardy, his family is expecting a baby girl in September, and Sullinger, 29, isn’t planning the specifics of his next professional step until she’s born.

Former Ohio State and Celtics player (and current Celtics assistant coach) Evan Turner has helped fund Ohio State’s TBT teams and served as general manager, per Jardy.

“Evan, as quiet as he’s been, which is rightfully so being the assistant coach at the Boston Celtics, he’s always putting his input in,” Sullinger said, according to Jardy. “He’s always around, connected with the group so that never changes. Once you’re in the circle, you’re in the circle.”

It’s too early to speculate whether Sullinger could end up as an assistant with the Celtics, but it is a possibility in the coming years given his interest in coaching, connection to the organization, and bond with Turner.