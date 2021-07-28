Celtics Celtics’ schedule for Las Vegas summer league is set Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images





The Celtics and Hawks will face each other in the opening game of the Las Vegas summer league Aug. 8 at 4 p.m., kicking off the 10-day, 30-team event.

The Celtics will then play the Nuggets (Aug. 10, 7 p.m.), Magic (Aug. 12, 7 p.m.), and 76ers (Aug. 14, 5 p.m.).

The format has been adjusted slightly this season, with the playoffs being replaced by a single championship game involving the two teams with the best records after four games. The other 28 teams will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.

The Celtics do not have a first-round draft pick this season, but they have their second-round choice, which is 45th overall. Also, Israeli point guard Yam Madar, their 2020 second-round pick, is expected to make his Celtics debut in Las Vegas.

Often, first-year head coaches lead their summer league teams. But Celtics coach Ime Udoka will be with USA Basketball at the Olympics over the next two weeks, so he will not coach Boston’s summer squad. He is planning to arrive in Las Vegas after the Olympics.