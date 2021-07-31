Celtics Celtics finalize Josh Richardson trade with Mavericks, sending Moses Brown to Dallas Richardson will opt into the final season of his four-year, $42 million deal. Moses Brown erupted for 21 points and 23 rebounds for the Thunder in a loss to the Celtics late last season.





The Celtics on Saturday finalized their trade with the Mavericks by agreeing to send center Moses Brown to Dallas in the Josh Richardson deal that was consummated on Friday.

Brown, 21, was acquired from the Thunder last month in the Kemba Walker trade. He averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games with Oklahoma City last season and erupted for 21 points and 23 rebounds in a March loss against the Celtics. He will make just $1.7 million next season.

The Celtics used the remaining $11 million trade exception from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with the Hornets last fall to acquire Richardson from the Mavericks. Richardson will opt into the final season of his four-year, $42 million deal.

Advertisement:

Richardson’s arrival could be an indication that the Celtics are losing confidence in their ability to re-sign Evan Fournier in free agency.