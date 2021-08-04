Celtics Enes Kanter reportedly agrees to return to the Celtics on a one-year deal Kanter played for Boston in the 2019-2020 season. Enes Kanter playing for the Celtics against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez in February, 2020. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Enes Kanter, who played for the Celtics for the 2019-2020 season before being traded to the Trail Blazers, is reportedly set to return to Boston.

The 29-year-old center has agreed to a one year deal, according to Shams Charania of the The Athletic. Shortly afterward, Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach added that Kanter’s contract is reportedly for $2.7 million.

Kanter himself confirmed the move with a social media post:

A 10-year NBA veteran, Kanter has rotated between playing for the Trail Blazers and Celtics since 2018. He averaged 7.4 and 8.1 rebounds per game as largely a bench player in his first stint with Boston. Last season in Portland, he played more minutes and averaged 11.2 points and 11 rebounds per game.